Functional Histology

The study of histology requires that students be able to recognise structures within cells and tissues at varying levels of magnification, and understand their function within the human body. Since histology is a visual subject, high quality images of cells and tissues are vital as a component of course material. In this book, concise text relates the structures seen in the images to biological function, and integrates clinical relevance by describing how the histology of tissues is affected in abnormal conditions.

WINNER - Best Designed Tertiary and Further Education Book at the Australian 58th Annual Book Design Awards, 20th May 2010