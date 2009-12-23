Functional Histology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729538374

Functional Histology

2nd Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Kerr
Paperback ISBN: 9780729538374
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 23rd December 2009
Page Count: 520
Description

The study of histology requires that students be able to recognise structures within cells and tissues at varying levels of magnification, and understand their function within the human body. Since histology is a visual subject, high quality images of cells and tissues are vital as a component of course material. In this book, concise text relates the structures seen in the images to biological function, and integrates clinical relevance by describing how the histology of tissues is affected in abnormal conditions.

WINNER - Best Designed Tertiary and Further Education Book at the Australian 58th Annual Book Design Awards, 20th May 2010

  • The book will enable the reader to critically evaluate the microscopic structures of tissues and organs and to recognize the association between morphology and cell activity with
    • Introductory text at the beginning of each chapter summarising the key aspects of morphology
    • A "Macro to Micro" approach, with low magnifications of organs or tissues that enable better appreciation of the relevance of higher magnification images
    • Images and artworks integrated into the text
  • Additionally this text reproduces in print format, histologic images that come closer to what is seen down the microscope than any other book. This has been achieved through painstaking preparation of original slides and editing to colour correct where necessary.

Preface

Acknowledgements

Introduction


The Cell

Origin of Primary Tissue Types

Blood

Epithelium

Connective or Supporting Tissue

Muscle

Nervous System

Circulatory System

Skin

Skeletal Tissues

Immune System

Respiratory System

Oral and Salivary Tissues

Gastrointestinal Tract

Liver, Gall Bladder and Pancreas

Urinary System

Endocrine System

Female Reproductive System

Male Reproductive System

Special Senses

Index

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Australia
Paperback ISBN:
9780729538374

Jeffrey Kerr

Jeffrey B Kerr PhD Associate Professor Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology Monash University, Melbourne, Australia

