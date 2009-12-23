Functional Histology
2nd Edition
Description
The study of histology requires that students be able to recognise structures within cells and tissues at varying levels of magnification, and understand their function within the human body. Since histology is a visual subject, high quality images of cells and tissues are vital as a component of course material. In this book, concise text relates the structures seen in the images to biological function, and integrates clinical relevance by describing how the histology of tissues is affected in abnormal conditions.
WINNER - Best Designed Tertiary and Further Education Book at the Australian 58th Annual Book Design Awards, 20th May 2010
Key Features
- The book will enable the reader to critically evaluate the microscopic structures of tissues and organs and to recognize the association between morphology and cell activity with
- Introductory text at the beginning of each chapter summarising the key aspects of morphology
- A "Macro to Micro" approach, with low magnifications of organs or tissues that enable better appreciation of the relevance of higher magnification images
- Images and artworks integrated into the text
- Additionally this text reproduces in print format, histologic images that come closer to what is seen down the microscope than any other book. This has been achieved through painstaking preparation of original slides and editing to colour correct where necessary.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Introduction
The Cell
Origin of Primary Tissue Types
Blood
Epithelium
Connective or Supporting Tissue
Muscle
Nervous System
Circulatory System
Skin
Skeletal Tissues
Immune System
Respiratory System
Oral and Salivary Tissues
Gastrointestinal Tract
Liver, Gall Bladder and Pancreas
Urinary System
Endocrine System
Female Reproductive System
Male Reproductive System
Special Senses
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2010
- Published:
- 23rd December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729538374
About the Author
Jeffrey Kerr
Affiliations and Expertise
Jeffrey B Kerr PhD Associate Professor Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology Monash University, Melbourne, Australia