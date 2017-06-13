Functional Glasses and Glass-Ceramics
1st Edition
Processing, Properties and Applications
Description
Functional Glasses and Glass-Ceramics: Processing, Properties and Applications provides comprehensive coverage of the current state-of-the-art on a range of material synthesis. This work discusses the functional properties and applications of both oxide and non-oxide glasses and glass-ceramics.
Part One provides an introduction to the basic concept of functional glasses and glass-ceramics, while Part Two describes the functional glasses and glass-ceramics of oxide systems, covering functionalization of glasses by 3d transition metal ion doping, 4f rare earth metal ion doping, crystallization, laser irradiation micro fabrication, incorporation of nanometals, the incorporation of semiconductor coatings, the functionalization for biomedical applications, solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) sealants, and display devices, and from waste materials.
Part Three describes functional glasses and glass-ceramics of non-oxide systems, covering functional chalcogenide and functional halide glasses, glass-ceramics, and functional bulk metallic glasses. The book contains future outlooks and exercises at the end of each chapter, and can be used as a reference for researchers and practitioners in the industry and those in post graduate studies.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive text that explores the field of both functional glass and glass ceramics
- Presents an in-depth discussion on the definition of a functional glass
- Includes discussions of advanced processing, functional properties, and functional applications of a wide array of functional glasses and glass-ceramics
- Written using a systematic approach that can only be accomplished through an authored work
Readership
Researchers, educators, scientists, professionals, practitioners in industry, and R & D managers and planners of glass and materials science and engineering, and post graduate students. Also within interdisciplinary areas such as chemistry, physics, ceramics, metallurgy, electronics, optoelectronics, photonics, and various disciplines of engineering
Table of Contents
Part I.
Introduction
Chapter 1
INTRODUCTION TO FUNCTIONAL GLASSES AND GLASS-CERAMICS
Part II.
Functional Glasses and Glass-ceramics of Oxide Systems
Chapter 2.
FUNCTIONALIZATION OF GLASSES BY 3d TRANSITION METAL ION DOPING
Chapter 3.
FUNCTIONALIZATION OF GLASSES BY 4f RARE EARTH METAL ION DOPING
Chapter 4
FUNCTIONAL GLASS-CERAMICS
Chapter 5
FUNCTIONALIZATION OF GLASSES BY LASER IRRADIATION MICRO FABRICATION
Chapter 6
FUNCTIONALIZATION OF GLASSES BY INCORPORATION OF SEMICONDUCTOR
Chapter 7
GLASSES AND GLASS-CERAMICS FOR BIOMEDICAL APPLICATIONS
Chapter 8
GLASS AND GLASS-CERAMICS FOR SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL (SOFC) SEALANTS
Chapter 9
FUNCTIONAL GLASSES AND GLASS-CERAMICS FROM SOLID WASTE MATERIALS
Part III.
Functional Glasses and Glass-ceramics of Non-Oxide Systems
Chapter 10
FUNCTIONAL CHALCOGENIDE GLASSES AND GLASS-CERAMICS
Chapter 11.
FUNCTIONAL HALIDE GLASSES AND GLASS-CERAMICS
Chapter 12
FUNCTIONAL BULK METALLIC GLASSES
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 13th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052075
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128050569
About the Author
Basudeb Karmakar
Professor Karmakar has over 32 years’ of research experience on the preparation, characterization and property evaluation of different types of glass nanocomposites, glasses (viz. chalcogenide, silicate, borosilicate, fluorophosphate, phosphate, borate, silica, etc.), glass-ceramics, ceramic oxide powders, gels etc. His notable R&D contributions are in the process technology development of nanometal- and semiconductor-glass hybrid nanocomposites, Nd- and Er-doped phosphate laser glass, phosphate based radiation sensitive (RPL) glass, high density radiation resistant lead silicate (RSW) glass, optical glass, ultra-low expansion transparent glass-ceramics, machineable glass-ceramics, ferroelectric glass-ceramic nanocomposite, rare-earth (RE) doped luminescent glasses and glass-ceramics, rare-earth doped nanocrystalline nonlinear optical (NLO) glass-ceramic nanocomposites, thermally cyclable glass-based solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) sealants, and high purity silica glass by sol-gel technique.
Affiliations and Expertise
Glass Science & Technology Section, CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute, Kolkata, India
Reviews
"In sequence, chapter by chapter, a detailed description is provided for several glass and glass-ceramic systems, specific processing techniques, and applications. The second part of the book is an extensive and detaile description of functionalized oxide glasses and glass-ceramics." --MRS Bulletin