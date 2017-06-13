Functional Glasses and Glass-Ceramics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128050569, 9780128052075

Functional Glasses and Glass-Ceramics

1st Edition

Processing, Properties and Applications

Authors: Basudeb Karmakar
eBook ISBN: 9780128052075
Paperback ISBN: 9780128050569
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 13th June 2017
Page Count: 416
Description

Functional Glasses and Glass-Ceramics: Processing, Properties and Applications provides comprehensive coverage of the current state-of-the-art on a range of material synthesis. This work discusses the functional properties and applications of both oxide and non-oxide glasses and glass-ceramics.

Part One provides an introduction to the basic concept of functional glasses and glass-ceramics, while Part Two describes the functional glasses and glass-ceramics of oxide systems, covering functionalization of glasses by 3d transition metal ion doping, 4f rare earth metal ion doping, crystallization, laser irradiation micro fabrication, incorporation of nanometals, the incorporation of semiconductor coatings, the functionalization for biomedical applications, solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) sealants, and display devices, and from waste materials.

Part Three describes functional glasses and glass-ceramics of non-oxide systems, covering functional chalcogenide and functional halide glasses, glass-ceramics, and functional bulk metallic glasses. The book contains future outlooks and exercises at the end of each chapter, and can be used as a reference for researchers and practitioners in the industry and those in post graduate studies.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive text that explores the field of both functional glass and glass ceramics
  • Presents an in-depth discussion on the definition of a functional glass
  • Includes discussions of advanced processing, functional properties, and functional applications of a wide array of functional glasses and glass-ceramics
  • Written using a systematic approach that can only be accomplished through an authored work

Readership

Researchers, educators, scientists, professionals, practitioners in industry, and R & D managers and planners of  glass and materials science and engineering, and post graduate students. Also within interdisciplinary areas such as chemistry, physics, ceramics, metallurgy, electronics, optoelectronics, photonics, and various disciplines of engineering

Table of Contents

Part I.

Introduction

Chapter 1

INTRODUCTION TO FUNCTIONAL GLASSES AND GLASS-CERAMICS　

Part II.

Functional Glasses and Glass-ceramics of Oxide Systems

Chapter 2.

FUNCTIONALIZATION OF GLASSES BY 3d TRANSITION METAL ION DOPING　

Chapter 3.

FUNCTIONALIZATION OF GLASSES BY 4f RARE EARTH METAL ION DOPING　

Chapter 4

FUNCTIONAL GLASS-CERAMICS　

　

Chapter 5

FUNCTIONALIZATION OF GLASSES BY LASER IRRADIATION MICRO FABRICATION

Chapter 6

FUNCTIONALIZATION OF GLASSES BY INCORPORATION OF SEMICONDUCTOR　

Chapter 7

GLASSES AND GLASS-CERAMICS FOR BIOMEDICAL APPLICATIONS　

Chapter 8

　

GLASS AND GLASS-CERAMICS FOR SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL (SOFC) SEALANTS

　

Chapter 9

FUNCTIONAL GLASSES AND GLASS-CERAMICS FROM SOLID WASTE MATERIALS　

Part III.

Functional Glasses and Glass-ceramics of Non-Oxide Systems

Chapter 10

FUNCTIONAL CHALCOGENIDE GLASSES AND GLASS-CERAMICS

　

Chapter 11.

FUNCTIONAL HALIDE GLASSES AND GLASS-CERAMICS

　

Chapter 12

FUNCTIONAL BULK METALLIC GLASSES

　

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128052075
Paperback ISBN:
9780128050569

About the Author

Basudeb Karmakar

Professor Karmakar has over 32 years’ of research experience on the preparation, characterization and property evaluation of different types of glass nanocomposites, glasses (viz. chalcogenide, silicate, borosilicate, fluorophosphate, phosphate, borate, silica, etc.), glass-ceramics, ceramic oxide powders, gels etc. His notable R&D contributions are in the process technology development of nanometal- and semiconductor-glass hybrid nanocomposites, Nd- and Er-doped phosphate laser glass, phosphate based radiation sensitive (RPL) glass, high density radiation resistant lead silicate (RSW) glass, optical glass, ultra-low expansion transparent glass-ceramics, machineable glass-ceramics, ferroelectric glass-ceramic nanocomposite, rare-earth (RE) doped luminescent glasses and glass-ceramics, rare-earth doped nanocrystalline nonlinear optical (NLO) glass-ceramic nanocomposites, thermally cyclable glass-based solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) sealants, and high purity silica glass by sol-gel technique.

Affiliations and Expertise

Glass Science & Technology Section, CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute, Kolkata, India

Reviews

"In sequence, chapter by chapter, a detailed description is provided for several glass and glass-ceramic systems, specific processing techniques, and applications. The second part of the book is an extensive and detaile description of functionalized oxide glasses and glass-ceramics." --MRS Bulletin

Ratings and Reviews

