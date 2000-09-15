Functional Foods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735033

Functional Foods

1st Edition

Concept to Product

Editors: G R Gibson C M Williams
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855735033
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th September 2000
Page Count: 392

Unavailable

This product is currently not available for sale.
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 General issues: Defining functional foods; EU legislation and functional foods: a case study; US legislation and functional health claims. Part 2 Functional foods and health: Colonic functional foods; Coronary heart disease; Antitumour properties; Functional foods and acute infections. Part 3 Developing functional food products: Maximising the functional benefits of plant foods; Developing functional ingredients: a case study; Functional fats and spreads; Functional confectionery; Probiotic functional foods; Dietary fibre functional products.

Description

Functional foods are widely predicted to become one of the biggest dietary trends of the next twenty-five years. The editors of this book have gathered together leading experts in the field in order to provide the food industry with a single authoritative resource. This book first defines and classifies the field of functional foods, paying particular attention to the legislative aspects in both the USA and EU. It then summarises the key work on functional foods and the prevention of disease. Finally, there are a series of chapters on developing functional products.

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855735033

About the Editors

G R Gibson Editor

C M Williams Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Reading, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.