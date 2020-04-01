Functional Foods in Cancer Prevention and Therapy
1st Edition
Description
Functional Foods in Cancer Prevention and Therapy presents the wide range of functional foods associated with the prevention and treatment of cancer.
In recent decades, researchers have made progress in our understanding of the association between functional food and cancer, especially as it relates to cancer treatment and prevention. Specifically, substantial evidence from epidemiological, clinical, and laboratory studies show that various food components may alter cancer risk, the prognosis after cancer onset, and the quality of life after cancer treatment. Although conventional interventions, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, are available, many cancer patients use herbal remedies and functional foods as complementary and alternative treatments. The book documents the therapeutic roles of well-known functional foods and explains, from a multidisciplinary perspective, the role of functional foods in cancer therapy and the promotion of optimal human health.
Functional Foods in Cancer Prevention and Therapy explores how current and future innovations in functionality of foods will affect cancer therapy in a positive way. The book presents complex cancer patterns and evidence of the effective ways to control cancers with the use of functional foods.This book will serve as informative reference for researchers focused on the role of food in cancer prevention and physicians and clinicians involved in cancer treatment.
Key Features
- Discusses the role of functional foods in cancer therapy
- Presents research-based evidence of the role of herbs and bioactive foods cancer treatment and prevention
- Provides the most current, concise, scientific information regarding the efficacy of functional foods in preventing cancer and improving the quality of life
- Explores antioxidants, phytochemicals, nutraceuticals, herbal medicine and supplements in relation to cancer prevention and treatment
- Contains a clinical approach to the use of functional foods to prevent and treat cancer
- Emphasizes the role and mechanism of functional foods, including characterization of active compounds, on cancer prevention and treatment
Readership
Researchers focused on the role of food in cancer prevention and physicians and clinicians involved in cancer treatment
Table of Contents
1. Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals in Cancer Prevention and Therapy
2. Bioactive Compounds for Cancer Prevention and Therapy
3. Plants as Functional Foods in Cancer Prevention and Therapy
4. Nutritional and Dietary Supplements in Cancer Prevention and Therapy
5. Protective and Therapeutic Effects of Diosgenin, a Food Saponin
6. Dietary Phytochemicals in Cancer Prevention and Therapy
7. Role of Antioxidants in Cancer Prevention and Treatment
8. Natural Compounds as Preventive and Therapeutic Potentials of Cancer
9. Traditional Islamic and Arabic Functional Foods in Cancer Prevention and Therapy
10. Indian Herbal Medicine and their Functional Components in Cancer Therapy and Prevention
11. Preventive and Therapeutic Role of Herbal Medicine in Cancer
12. Complementary and Alternative Strategies for Cancer Prevention and Therapy
13. Nutrigenomics and Functional Food: Implications for Cancer Prevention and Treatment
14. Overview of Prebiotics in Cancer Prevention and Therapy
15. Relationship between Functional Food and Tumor Metabolism
16. Targeting Cancer Stem Cells by Functional Food for Cancer Prevention and Therapy
17. Targeted Cancer Therapy with Bioactive Food and Their Products
18. Functional Foods: Clinical Applications in Cancer Prevention and Therapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161517
About the Editor
Yearul Kabir
Dr. Yearul Kabir graduated in Biochemistry from University of Dhaka (Bangladesh) in 1983 and obtained Ph.D. in Nutritional Biochemistry from Tohoku University (Japan) in 1990. Dr. Kabir joined as Lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry (now Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology), University of Dhaka in 1984 and became Professor in the same department in 1997. Throughout his long 33 years of teaching and research career, Prof. Kabir worked on various aspects of human nutrition and molecular genetics especially on cancer and published papers in many internationally recognized journals. He has published 6 book chapters and more than 90 papers in reputed journals and has been serving as reviewers for many International Journals. Recently he has edited a book “Exploring the Nutrition and Health Benefits of Functional Foods” with his two colleagues, which was published by IGI Global, USA (2017), most of the work was done by Dr. Yearul Kabir. Dr. Kabir worked as a visiting scientist at the National Institute of Environment Studies, Japan (1993), as UNU-fellow at the National Food Research Institute, Japan (1994-1995), as research fellow in the Laboratory of Nutrition, Tohoku University, Japan (1995-1996), as visiting scientist at the Institute of Nutritional Physiology, Federal Research Centre for Nutrition, Germany (1998-1999), as JSPS-fellow in the Laboratory of Nutrition, Tohoku University, Japan (2003-2004) and as JSPS-Bridge fellow in the Laboratory of Nutrition, Tohoku University, Japan (2012). He also worked as a consultant in a National Project (Early Warning and Food Information System) under the Ministry of Food, Government of Bangladesh (2001-2002) and as an Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science and Nutrition, College of Life Sciences, Kuwait University, Kuwait (2004-2009). Besides his Academic and administrative involvement with the University of Dhaka, he is also associated with many other universities, academic institutes/organizations and professional societies.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dhaka, Bangladesh