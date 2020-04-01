Functional Foods in Cancer Prevention and Therapy presents the wide range of functional foods associated with the prevention and treatment of cancer.

In recent decades, researchers have made progress in our understanding of the association between functional food and cancer, especially as it relates to cancer treatment and prevention. Specifically, substantial evidence from epidemiological, clinical, and laboratory studies show that various food components may alter cancer risk, the prognosis after cancer onset, and the quality of life after cancer treatment. Although conventional interventions, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, are available, many cancer patients use herbal remedies and functional foods as complementary and alternative treatments. The book documents the therapeutic roles of well-known functional foods and explains, from a multidisciplinary perspective, the role of functional foods in cancer therapy and the promotion of optimal human health.

Functional Foods in Cancer Prevention and Therapy explores how current and future innovations in functionality of foods will affect cancer therapy in a positive way. The book presents complex cancer patterns and evidence of the effective ways to control cancers with the use of functional foods.This book will serve as informative reference for researchers focused on the role of food in cancer prevention and physicians and clinicians involved in cancer treatment.