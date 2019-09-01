Functional Food Ingredients from Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128165676

Functional Food Ingredients from Plants, Volume 90

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Isabel Ferreira Lillian Barros
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128165676
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 230
Table of Contents

1. Natural antioxidants of plant origin
Ryszard Amarowicz
2. Dietary fiber sources and human benefits: the case study of cereal and pseudocereals
Patricia Morales
3. Impact of molecular interactions with phenolic compounds on food polysaccharides functionality
Nicolas Bordenave
4. Plant phenolics as functional ingredients
Celestino Santos-Buelga
5. Pigments and vitamins from plants as functional ingredients: current trends, challenges and perspectives
Rosane Marina Peralta
6. Glucosinolates fate from plants to consumer
Jesus Simal-Gandara
7. Phytoestrogens and phytosteroids in vegetables: biosynthesis, health effects and practical applications
Spyridon Alexandros Petropoulos
8. Terpene core in selected aromatic and edible plants: Natural health improving agents
Marina Sokovic

Description

Functional Food Ingredients from Plants, Volume 90, the latest release in the Advances in Food and Nutrition Research series, provides updated knowledge about nutrients in foods and how to avoid their deficiency, especially for those essential nutrients that should be present in the diet to reduce disease risk and optimize health. Updates to this release include sections on Natural antioxidants of plant origin, Dietary fiber sources, The impact of molecular interactions with phenolic compounds on food polysaccharides functionality, Plant phenolics as functional ingredients, Pigments and vitamins from plants as functional ingredients, Glucosinolates fate from plants to consumer, and more.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions that have been carefully selected based on their vast experience and expertise on the subject
  • Includes updated, in-depth, and critical discussions of available information, giving the reader a unique opportunity to learn
  • Encompasses a broad view of the topics at hand

Readership

Scientists involved in R&D related with food science and nutrition but also with food quality and safety

Details

About the Serial Volume Editors

Isabel Ferreira Serial Volume Editor

Isabel C.F.R. Ferreira is at Polytechnic Institute of Bragança, Portugal

Affiliations and Expertise

Polytechnic Institute of Bragança, Portugal

Lillian Barros Serial Volume Editor

Lillian Barros is at Polytechnic Institute of Bragança, Portugal

Affiliations and Expertise

Polytechnic Institute of Bragança, Portugal

