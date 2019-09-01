Functional Food Ingredients from Plants, Volume 90
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Natural antioxidants of plant origin
Ryszard Amarowicz
2. Dietary fiber sources and human benefits: the case study of cereal and pseudocereals
Patricia Morales
3. Impact of molecular interactions with phenolic compounds on food polysaccharides functionality
Nicolas Bordenave
4. Plant phenolics as functional ingredients
Celestino Santos-Buelga
5. Pigments and vitamins from plants as functional ingredients: current trends, challenges and perspectives
Rosane Marina Peralta
6. Glucosinolates fate from plants to consumer
Jesus Simal-Gandara
7. Phytoestrogens and phytosteroids in vegetables: biosynthesis, health effects and practical applications
Spyridon Alexandros Petropoulos
8. Terpene core in selected aromatic and edible plants: Natural health improving agents
Marina Sokovic
Description
Functional Food Ingredients from Plants, Volume 90, the latest release in the Advances in Food and Nutrition Research series, provides updated knowledge about nutrients in foods and how to avoid their deficiency, especially for those essential nutrients that should be present in the diet to reduce disease risk and optimize health. Updates to this release include sections on Natural antioxidants of plant origin, Dietary fiber sources, The impact of molecular interactions with phenolic compounds on food polysaccharides functionality, Plant phenolics as functional ingredients, Pigments and vitamins from plants as functional ingredients, Glucosinolates fate from plants to consumer, and more.
Key Features
- Contains contributions that have been carefully selected based on their vast experience and expertise on the subject
- Includes updated, in-depth, and critical discussions of available information, giving the reader a unique opportunity to learn
- Encompasses a broad view of the topics at hand
Readership
Scientists involved in R&D related with food science and nutrition but also with food quality and safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128165676
About the Serial Volume Editors
Isabel Ferreira Serial Volume Editor
Isabel C.F.R. Ferreira is at Polytechnic Institute of Bragança, Portugal
Lillian Barros Serial Volume Editor
Lillian Barros is at Polytechnic Institute of Bragança, Portugal
