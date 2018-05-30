Functional Fillers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781927885376, 9781927885390

Functional Fillers

1st Edition

Chemical Composition, Morphology, Performance, Applications

Authors: George Wypych
eBook ISBN: 9781927885390
Hardcover ISBN: 9781927885376
Imprint: ChemTec Publishing
Published Date: 30th May 2018
Page Count: 232
Description

Functional Fillers: Chemical Composition, Morphology, Performance, Applications demonstrates the applications of fillers, their chemical composition or modification, and morphological features. The book includes two sections, with the first part covering classic fillers, analyzing the current modifications in relation to composition and morphology, and enabling enhancements in properties and applications. The second part presents the new generation of fillers, which are providing designers with exceptional properties not previously available with classic fillers used in industry. This book supports engineers, researchers and technicians working with fillers, and will be of great interest to professionals working across the chemical, pharmaceutical, medicinal and electronics industries.

Key Features

  • Provides up-to-date, applicable information on the use of functional fillers
  • Focuses on chemical modifications, enhanced density, particle size, mixtures of fillers, special properties, and fillers from renewable sources
  • Covers classic fillers and new generation fillers

Readership

Engineers, researchers and technicians in the plastics industry

Table of Contents

1. Classic fillers
2. New generation fillers
3. Layered double hydroxides
4. Molecular (e.g., silsesquioxanes)
5. Functionalized
6. Encapsulated
7. Superlight
8. Dense
9. Nano
10. Carbon dots
11. Hybrid (e.g., halloysite/silica, montmorillonite/carbon nanotubes, expanded graphite/carbon nanotubes, or metal/diatomaceous earth)
13. Magnetic
14. Magnetodielectric (e.g., barium hexaferrite)
15. Piezoresistive
16. Insulating/conductive mixtures
17. Conductive (e.g., e-ink)
18. High aspect ratio
19. Nanowires
20. Osteoconductive and other bone tissue engineering fillers
21. Biofillers (e.g., nanocellulose)
22. Antimicrobial (e.g., bioactive hybrid, functionalized halloysite, surface pre-reacted)

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ChemTec Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ChemTec Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781927885390
Hardcover ISBN:
9781927885376

About the Author

George Wypych

George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.

Affiliations and Expertise

ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

