Functional Fillers
1st Edition
Chemical Composition, Morphology, Performance, Applications
Description
Functional Fillers: Chemical Composition, Morphology, Performance, Applications demonstrates the applications of fillers, their chemical composition or modification, and morphological features. The book includes two sections, with the first part covering classic fillers, analyzing the current modifications in relation to composition and morphology, and enabling enhancements in properties and applications. The second part presents the new generation of fillers, which are providing designers with exceptional properties not previously available with classic fillers used in industry. This book supports engineers, researchers and technicians working with fillers, and will be of great interest to professionals working across the chemical, pharmaceutical, medicinal and electronics industries.
Key Features
- Provides up-to-date, applicable information on the use of functional fillers
- Focuses on chemical modifications, enhanced density, particle size, mixtures of fillers, special properties, and fillers from renewable sources
- Covers classic fillers and new generation fillers
Readership
Engineers, researchers and technicians in the plastics industry
Table of Contents
1. Classic fillers
2. New generation fillers
3. Layered double hydroxides
4. Molecular (e.g., silsesquioxanes)
5. Functionalized
6. Encapsulated
7. Superlight
8. Dense
9. Nano
10. Carbon dots
11. Hybrid (e.g., halloysite/silica, montmorillonite/carbon nanotubes, expanded graphite/carbon nanotubes, or metal/diatomaceous earth)
13. Magnetic
14. Magnetodielectric (e.g., barium hexaferrite)
15. Piezoresistive
16. Insulating/conductive mixtures
17. Conductive (e.g., e-ink)
18. High aspect ratio
19. Nanowires
20. Osteoconductive and other bone tissue engineering fillers
21. Biofillers (e.g., nanocellulose)
22. Antimicrobial (e.g., bioactive hybrid, functionalized halloysite, surface pre-reacted)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 30th May 2018
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885390
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885376
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada