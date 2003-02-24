Functional Dairy Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735842, 9781855736917

Functional Dairy Products

1st Edition

Editors: T Mattila-Sandholm Maria Saarela
eBook ISBN: 9781855736917
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855735842
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 24th February 2003
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

Introduction: Classifying functional dairy products. Part 1 The health benefits of functional dairy products: Cancer; Coronary heart disease; Osteoporosis; Probiotics and the management of food allergy; Dairy products and the immune function in the elderly; The therapeutic use of probiotics in gastrointestinal inflammation. Part 2 Functional dairy ingredients: Caseinophosphopeptides (CPPs) as functional ingredients; Oligosaccharides; Lactic acid bacteria (LAB) in functional dairy products; Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) as a functional ingredient. Part 3 Product development: Enhancing the functionality of prebiotics and probiotics; Safety evaluation of probiotics; Clinical trials; Consumers and functional foods; European research in probiotics and prebiotics: The PROEUHEALTH cluster; The market for functional dairy products: The case of the United States.

Description

Dairy products constitute one of the most important types of functional food. Edited by two of the leading authorities in the field, and with a distinguished international team of contributors, this major collection reviews the health benefits of functional dairy products, their ingredients and key product development issues.

After an introductory survey of the various types of functional dairy product, part one discusses current research on the health benefits of functional dairy products, with chapters on cancer, coronary heart disease, osteoporosis, food allergy, immune function and gastrointestinal health. Part two reviews key dairy ingredients, their functional benefits and uses, covering caseinophosphopeptides, oligosaccharides, lactic acid bacteria and conjugated linoleic acid. Part three covers product development issues ranging from enhancing the functionality of prebiotics and probiotics to safety evaluation, consumer, market and research trends in this important sector.

Functional dairy productsis a standard work for food manufacturers developing new dairy products and for all those researching functional foods.

Key Features

  • Provides and authoritative review of the key recent developments in functional dairy foods
  • Reviews their health benefits, ingredients and product development issues
  • Edited by two of the world's leading authorities in the field

Readership

Anyone working in the food industry involved with new product development, or researchers and health professionals with particular interests in functional foods

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855736917
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855735842

Reviews

...a standard work for food manufacturers developing new dairy products and those researching functional foods., New Nutrition Business
…an updated valuable collection of functional dairy products., Advances in Food Sciences
…this is a useful book for anyone working in the food industry involved with new product development, or researchers and health professionals with particular interests in functional foods., British Nutrition Foundation

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

T Mattila-Sandholm Editor

Professor Tiina Mattila-Sandholm holds a senior position in VTT, one of the world's leading centres for food research. Professor Mattila-Sandholm coordinates the prestigious PROEUHEALTH cluster of research projects on functional dairy products. Both she and Dr Saarela have published widely in this area.

Affiliations and Expertise

Valio Ltd

Maria Saarela Editor

Dr Maria Saarela holds a senior position at VTT, one of the world's leading centres for food research. She has published widely, particularly on aspects relating to probiotic dairy products.

Affiliations and Expertise

VTT, Finland

