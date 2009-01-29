As consumer demand for traditional carbonated drinks falls, the market for beverages with perceived health-promoting properties is growing rapidly. Formulating a nutritional, nutraceutical or functional beverage with satisfactory sensory quality and shelf-life can be challenging. This important collection reviews the key ingredients, formulation technology and health effects of the major types of functional and speciality beverage.



Chapters in part one consider essential ingredients such as stabilizers and sweeteners, and significant aspects of formulation such as fortification technology and methods to extend shelf-life. Dairy-based beverages are the focus of Part two, with chapters covering methods to improve the nutritional and sensory quality and technological functionality of milk, a crucial ingredient in many healthful beverages. Chapters on newer dairy ingredients, such as whey and milk-fat globule membrane complete the section. Part three then reviews advances in the significant plant-based beverage sector, with chapters on popular products such as fruit juices, sports drinks, tea and coffee. Soy proteins are also covered. Chapters on product development and the role of beverages in the diet complete the volume.



With its distinguished editor and contributors, Functional and speciality beverage technology is an essential collection for professionals and academics interested in this product sector.