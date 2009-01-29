Functional and Speciality Beverage Technology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Beverage ingredients and technology: Ingredient selection for stabilization and texture optimization of functional beverages and the inclusion of dietary fibre; Developments in sweeteners for functional and speciality beverages; Probiotics as ingredients in functional beverages; Fortification of beverages with vitamins and minerals; Fortification of beverages with products other than vitamins and minerals; Extended shelf-life beverages. Part 2 Dairy-based beverages: Improving the nutritional quality of milk; Improving the sensory quality, shelf-life and functionality of milk; Milk-based functional beverages; Whey-based functional beverages; Beverages based on milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) and other novel concepts for dairy-based functional beverages. Part 3 Plant-based beverages: New directions in fruit juice processing; Isolated soy protein usage in beverages; Sports beverages for optimising physical performance; Coffee as a speciality and functional beverage; Tea and tea-based functional beverages. Part 4 Beverage development and consumption: Consumer-oriented development of functional beverages; The role of beverages in a healthy diet: Key issues and guidelines.
Description
As consumer demand for traditional carbonated drinks falls, the market for beverages with perceived health-promoting properties is growing rapidly. Formulating a nutritional, nutraceutical or functional beverage with satisfactory sensory quality and shelf-life can be challenging. This important collection reviews the key ingredients, formulation technology and health effects of the major types of functional and speciality beverage.
Chapters in part one consider essential ingredients such as stabilizers and sweeteners, and significant aspects of formulation such as fortification technology and methods to extend shelf-life. Dairy-based beverages are the focus of Part two, with chapters covering methods to improve the nutritional and sensory quality and technological functionality of milk, a crucial ingredient in many healthful beverages. Chapters on newer dairy ingredients, such as whey and milk-fat globule membrane complete the section. Part three then reviews advances in the significant plant-based beverage sector, with chapters on popular products such as fruit juices, sports drinks, tea and coffee. Soy proteins are also covered. Chapters on product development and the role of beverages in the diet complete the volume.
With its distinguished editor and contributors, Functional and speciality beverage technology is an essential collection for professionals and academics interested in this product sector.
Key Features
- Reviews the key ingredients, formulation technology and health effects of the major types of functional and speciality beverages
- Essential ingredients such as stabilizers and sweeteners, and significant aspects of formulation such as fortification technology and methods to extend shelf-life are considered
- Focuses on methods to improve the nutritional and sensory quality and technological functionality of milk
Readership
Professionals and academics interested in this product sector
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 29th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845695569
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845693428
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
P Paquin Editor
Professor Paul Paquin was Research Associate Dean of the Agriculture and Food Science Faculty, founder of the Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods Institute (INAF) and co-founder of the Dairy Research Centre (STELA) at Université Laval, Canada. He is well known for his research in the areas of milk proteins and peptides and functional beverages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Nutraceuticals and Functional foods, Université Laval, Canada