Functional and Molecular Imaging in Oncology, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 24-1

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on Functional MRI in Oncology. Articles will include: Functional MRI techniques in oncology in the era of personalized medicine, MRI biomarkers and surrogate endpoints in oncology clinical trials, Therapy monitoring with functional MRI, Multiparametric MRI in the assessment of brain tumors, Multiparametric MRI of breast cancer, Functional MRI in chest malignancies, Multiparametric MRI in abdominal malignancies, Assessment of musculoskeletal malignancies with functional MRI, Evaluation of head and neck tumors with functional MRI, Role of multiparametric MRI in malignancies of the urogenital tract, Diffusion-weighted imaging in oncology, Functional MRI in gynecologic cancer, Assessment of angiogenesis with MRI: DCE-MRI and beyond, Imaging of tumor metabolism: MR spectroscopy, and more!