Functional and Molecular Imaging in Oncology, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323416986, 9780323416993

Functional and Molecular Imaging in Oncology, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 24-1

1st Edition

Authors: Antonio Luna
eBook ISBN: 9780323416993
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416986
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Description

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on Functional MRI in Oncology. Articles will include: Functional MRI techniques in oncology in the era of personalized medicine, MRI biomarkers and surrogate endpoints in oncology clinical trials, Therapy monitoring with functional MRI, Multiparametric MRI in the assessment of brain tumors, Multiparametric MRI of breast cancer, Functional MRI in chest malignancies, Multiparametric MRI in abdominal malignancies, Assessment of musculoskeletal malignancies with functional MRI, Evaluation of head and neck tumors with functional MRI, Role of multiparametric MRI in malignancies of the urogenital tract, Diffusion-weighted imaging in oncology, Functional MRI in gynecologic cancer, Assessment of angiogenesis with MRI: DCE-MRI and beyond, Imaging of tumor metabolism: MR spectroscopy, and more!

About the Authors

Antonio Luna Author

Affiliations and Expertise

MR Unit, SERCOSA Health Time Group Clinica las Nieves Carmelo Torres 2 23007 Jaén Spain

