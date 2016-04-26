Functional and Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-2

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, edited by Dr. Gregory Branham, is devoted to Functional and Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery. Articles in this issue include: Surgical Anatomy of the Eyelid; Assessment of Eyelid Function and Esthetics; Periorbital Surgery: Forehead, Brow and Midface; Upper Lid Blepharoplasty; Lower Lid Blepharoplasty; Injectable Adjunctive Procedures for Cosmesis and Function; Peels, Lasers, and Topical Treatments for Periorbital Rejuvenation; Correction of Lid Crease Asymmetries and Ptosis; Lower Lid Malposition: Causes and Corrections; Upper Eyelid Reconstruction; Lower Eyelid Reconstruction; and Complications of Eyelid Surgery.