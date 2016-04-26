Functional and Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, edited by Dr. Gregory Branham, is devoted to Functional and Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery. Articles in this issue include: Surgical Anatomy of the Eyelid; Assessment of Eyelid Function and Esthetics; Periorbital Surgery: Forehead, Brow and Midface; Upper Lid Blepharoplasty; Lower Lid Blepharoplasty; Injectable Adjunctive Procedures for Cosmesis and Function; Peels, Lasers, and Topical Treatments for Periorbital Rejuvenation; Correction of Lid Crease Asymmetries and Ptosis; Lower Lid Malposition: Causes and Corrections; Upper Eyelid Reconstruction; Lower Eyelid Reconstruction; and Complications of Eyelid Surgery.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 26th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444644
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323444637
About the Authors
Gregory Branham Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Medical Officer, Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Creve Coeur, Missouri; Professor and Chief, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology-HNS, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, Missouri