Functional and Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323444637, 9780323444644

Functional and Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-2

1st Edition

Authors: Gregory Branham
eBook ISBN: 9780323444644
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323444637
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th April 2016
Description

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, edited by Dr. Gregory Branham, is devoted to Functional and Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery. Articles in this issue include: Surgical Anatomy of the Eyelid; Assessment of Eyelid Function and Esthetics; Periorbital Surgery: Forehead, Brow and Midface; Upper Lid Blepharoplasty; Lower Lid Blepharoplasty; Injectable Adjunctive Procedures for Cosmesis and Function; Peels, Lasers, and Topical Treatments for Periorbital Rejuvenation; Correction of Lid Crease Asymmetries and Ptosis; Lower Lid Malposition: Causes and Corrections; Upper Eyelid Reconstruction; Lower Eyelid Reconstruction; and Complications of Eyelid Surgery.

Details

About the Authors

Gregory Branham Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Medical Officer, Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Creve Coeur, Missouri; Professor and Chief, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology-HNS, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, Missouri

