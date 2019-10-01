Functional and Clinical Neuroanatomy
1st Edition
A Guide for Health Care Professionals
Description
Functional and Clinical Neuroanatomy: A Guide for Health Care Professionals is a comprehensive, yet easy-to read, introduction to neuroanatomy that covers the structures and functions of the central, peripheral and autonomic nervous systems. The book also focuses on the clinical presentation of disease processes involving specific structures. It is the first review of clinical neuroanatomy that is written specifically for nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, medical students and medical assistants who work in the field of neurology. It will also be an invaluable resource for graduate and postgraduate students in neuroscience.
With 22 chapters, including two that provide complete neurological examinations and diagnostic evaluations, this book is an ideal resource for health care professionals across a wide variety of disciplines.
Key Features
- Written specifically for "mid-level" providers in the field of neurology
- Provides an up-to-date review of clinical neuroanatomy based on the latest guidelines
- Provides a logical, step-by-step introduction to neuroanatomy
- Offers hundreds of full-color figures to illustrate important concepts
- Highlights key subjects in "Focus On" boxes
- Includes Section Reviews at critical points in the text of each chapter
Readership
Neuroscientists, neuroanatomists, neurophysiologists, and those working in behavioral neuroscience, or neuropharmacology
Table of Contents
1. Histophysiology
2. Embryology
3. Gross Anatomy of the Brain
4. Meninges and Ventricles
5. Blood Supply of the CNS
6. Cerebral Cortex
7. Basal Nuclei
8. Diencephalon: Thalamus and Hypothalamus
9. Brainstem
10. Cranial Nerves
11. Trigeminal and Facial Nerves
12. Auditory System
13. Auditory System Lesions and Disorders
14. Visual System
15. Limbic, Olfactory, and Gustatory Systems
16. Cerebellum
17. Autonomic Nervous System
18. Neurotransmitters
19. Spinal Cord
20. Spinal Cord Lesions and Disorders
21. Complete Neurological Exam
22. Neurologic Diagnostic Procedures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174241
About the Author
Jahangir Moini
Dr. Moini was Assistant Professor at Tehran University for 9 years. He was Department Chair for Health and Science at Everest University for 15 years, and was a Professor at that college for a total of 24 years. For the past 6 years, he was a Professor of Science and Health at Eastern Florida State College, but is now retired. Dr. Moini has taught anatomy and physiology for 30 years. He is also an internationally-published author of 38 books over the past 20 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Science and Health, Eastern Florida State College, Palm Bay, FL, USA
Pirouz Piran
Dr. Pirouz Piran is currently serving as a clinical and research neuro-critical care fellow physician at the Johns Hopkins University hospital. He finished his vascular neurology fellowship training at the Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City. His neurology residency training was at the Cleveland Clinic in Florida where he served as the chief resident during his final year. Dr. Piran received his medical degree from Behshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, Iran.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neurologist, Clinical and Research, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA