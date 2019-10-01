Functional and Clinical Neuroanatomy: A Guide for Health Care Professionals is a comprehensive, yet easy-to read, introduction to neuroanatomy that covers the structures and functions of the central, peripheral and autonomic nervous systems. The book also focuses on the clinical presentation of disease processes involving specific structures. It is the first review of clinical neuroanatomy that is written specifically for nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, medical students and medical assistants who work in the field of neurology. It will also be an invaluable resource for graduate and postgraduate students in neuroscience.

With 22 chapters, including two that provide complete neurological examinations and diagnostic evaluations, this book is an ideal resource for health care professionals across a wide variety of disciplines.