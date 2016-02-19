Functional Anatomy of the Spine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750600521

Functional Anatomy of the Spine

1st Edition

Authors: Jean Oliver Alison Middleditch
Paperback ISBN: 9780750600521
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th September 1991
Page Count: 336
Description

This book aims to provide therapists with the background knowledge they require before they can safely and accurately treat patients with musculoskeletal disorders of the spine. For until now there has been no applied anatomy book covering the whole spine written by therapists to suit their requirements.

Table of Contents

Structure of the vertebral column; Sacroiliac joints; Embryology; Posture

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750600521

About the Author

Jean Oliver

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder, Back Care Service; Director, Back Care Education Programme, Cambridge, UK

Alison Middleditch

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Physiotherapist, Queen Mary's University Hospital, Roehampton, UK

