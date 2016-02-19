Functional Anatomy of the Spine
1st Edition
Authors: Jean Oliver Alison Middleditch
Paperback ISBN: 9780750600521
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th September 1991
Page Count: 336
Description
This book aims to provide therapists with the background knowledge they require before they can safely and accurately treat patients with musculoskeletal disorders of the spine. For until now there has been no applied anatomy book covering the whole spine written by therapists to suit their requirements.
Table of Contents
Structure of the vertebral column; Sacroiliac joints; Embryology; Posture
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 16th September 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750600521
About the Author
Jean Oliver
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder, Back Care Service; Director, Back Care Education Programme, Cambridge, UK
Alison Middleditch
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Physiotherapist, Queen Mary's University Hospital, Roehampton, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.