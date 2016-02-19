Functional Analysis

Table of Contents



Preface to the Second Edition

From the Preface to the First Edition

Part I Linear Operators and Functionals

Chapter I. Topological and Metric Spaces

§ 1. General Information on Sets. Ordered Sets

§ 2. Topological Spaces

§ 3. Metric Spaces

§ 4. Completeness and Separability. Sets of the First and Second Categories

§ 5. Compactness in Metric Spaces

§ 6. Measure Spaces

Chapter II. Vector Spaces

§ 1. Basic Definitions

§ 2. Linear Operators and Functional

§ 3. Convex Sets and Seminorms

§ 4. The Hahn-Banach Theorem

Chapter III. Topological Vector Spaces

§ 1. General Definitions

§ 2. Locally Convex Spaces

§ 3. Duality

Chapter IV. Normed Spaces

§ 1. Basic Definitions and Simplest Properties of Normed Spaces

§ 2. Auxiliary Inequalities

§ 3. Normed Spaces of Measurable Functions and Sequences

§ 4. Other Normed Spaces of Functions

§ 5. Hilbert Space

Chapter V. Linear Operators and Functionals

§ 1. Spaces of Operators and Dual Spaces

§ 2. Some Functionals and Operators on Specific Spaces

§ 3. Linear Functionals and Operators on Hilbert Space

§ 4. Rings of Operators

§ 5. The Method of Successive Approximations

§ 6. The Ring of Operators on a Hilbert Space

§ 7. The Weak Topology and Reflexive Spaces

§ 8. Extensions of Linear Operators

Chapter VI. The Analytic Representation of Functionals

§ 1. Integral Representations for Functionals on Spaces of Measurable Functi

§ 2. The Spaces Lp(T,Σ,μ)

§ 3. A General Form for Linear Functionals on the Space C(K)

Chapter VII. Sequences of Linear Operators

§ 1. Basic Theorems

§ 2. Some Applications to the Theory of Functions

Chapter VIII. The Weak Topology in a Banach Space

§ 1. Weakly Bounded Sets

§ 2. Eberlein-Shmul'yan Theory

§ 3. Weak Convergence in Specific Spaces

§ 4. The Problem of Translocation of Mass and the Normed Space it Generates

Chapter IX. Compact and Adjoint Operators

§ 1. Compact Sets in Normed Spaces

§ 2. Compact Operators

§ 3. Adjoint Operators

§ 4. Compact Self-Adjoint Operators on Hilbert Space

§ 5. Integral Representations of Self-Adjoint Operators

Chapter X. Ordered Normed Spaces

§ 1. Vector Lattices

§ 2. Linear Operators and Functionals

§ 3. Normed Lattices

§ 4. KB-Spaces

§ 5. Convex Sets that are Closed with Respect to Convergence in Measure

Chapter XI. Integral Operators

§ 1. Integral Representations of Operators

§ 2. Operators on Sequence Spaces

§ 3. Integral Operators on Function Spaces

§ 4. Sobolev's Embedding Theorems

Part II Functional Equations

Chapter XII. The Adjoint Equation

§ 1. Theorems on Inverse Operators

§ 2. The Connection Between an Equation and its Adjoint

Chapter XIII. Functional Equations of the Second Kind

§ 1. Equations with Compact Kernels

§ 2. Complex Normed Spaces

§ 3. The Spectrum

§ 4. Resolvents

§ 5. The Fredholm Alternative

§ 6. Applications to Integral Equations

§ 7. Invariant Subspaces of Compact Operators. The Approximation Problem

Chapter XIV. A General Theory of Approximation Methods

§ 1. A General Theory for Equations of the Second Kind

§ 2. Equations Reducible to Equations of the Second Kind

§ 3. Applications to Infinite Systems of Equations

§ 4. Applications to Integral Equations

§ 5. Applications to Ordinary Differential Equations

§ 6. Applications to Boundary-Value Problems for Equations of Elliptic Type

Chapter XV. The Method of Steepest Descent

§ 1. The Solution of Linear Equations

§ 2. Determination of the Eigenvalues of Compact Operators

§ 3. Applications to Elliptic Differential Equations

§ 4. Minimization of Convex Differentiable Functionals

§ 5. Minimization of Convex Functionals on Finite-Dimensional Spaces

Chapter XVI. The Fixed-Point Principle

§ 1. The Caccioppoli-Banach Principle

§ 2. Auxiliary Propositions

§ 3. Schauder's Principle

§ 4. Applications of the Fixed-Point Principle

§ 5. Kakutani's Theorem

Chapter XVII. Differentiation of Non-Linear Operators

§ 1. The First Derivative

§ 2. Second Derivatives and Bilinear Operators

§ 3. Examples

§ 4. The Implicit Function Theorem

Chapter XVIII. Newton's Method

§ 1. Equations of the Form P(x) = 0

§ 2. Consequences of the Convergence Theorem for Newton's Method

§ 3. Applications of Newton's Method to Specific Functional Equations

§ 4. Newton's Method in Lattice-Normed Spaces

Monographs on Functional Analysis and Related Topics

References

Subject Index

Index of Notation

Index of Abbreviations