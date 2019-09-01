Functional Analysis
1st Edition
A Practitioner's Guide to Implementation and Training
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Functional Analysis
2. Conducting FA Sessions with Clients
3. Extending Standard FA Conditions
4. Measurement, Experimental Design, Methodology
5. Graphing, Graph Interpretation, Undifferentiated Data
6. Supervision and Mentorship
Description
Functional Analysis: A Practitioner’s Guide to Implementation and Training provides practitioners with the most updated information on how to apply a wide span of current functional analysis (FA) methodologies geared specifically to applied service settings. The book serves as a self-instructional implementation to a broad-base of trainees and care-providers within schools, clinics, centers and human services organizations. The learning materials and activities featured in the book include suggested slideshow presentations, role-play exercises, pre- and post-training quizzes, natural setting evaluation methods, data recording forms, instructional scripts and reproducible handouts.
Key Features
- Presents an historical overview and the ethical considerations of functional analysis
- Examines FA methodology, measurement methods and experimental designs
- Teaches how to independently design, conduct and interpret FAs
- Explains how to formulate FA-informed intervention plans
- Presents an agile curriculum that can be customized for different providers
Readership
Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), entry-level paraprofessionals who work directly with children with ASD. Centers for autism will be interested in purchasing multiple copies of this manual for those they are training
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128172124
About the Authors
James Chok Author
Jim Chok, Ph.D., BCBA – D is a licensed psychologist, neuropsychologist, and Board Certified Behavior Analyst. Dr. Chok received his doctoral degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and completed a one year internship and two year postdoctoral fellowship in neuropsychology at McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School. Dr. Chok previously served as the Senior Director of Clinical Services for the Residential Treatment Facility at Melmark Pennsylvania, which specializes in the treatment of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual Disability, and severe challenging behavior. He now maintains a private practice in West Chester, PA, specializing in diagnostic assessments and the treatment of OCD, Panic Disorder, and other anxiety disorders. Dr. Chok previously served as the Vice President of the New Hampshire chapter of the International OCD Foundation and is currently President of the Pennsylvania Association of Behavior Analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Behavioral Neuropsychologist and Senior Clinician, Residential Treatment Facility, Melmark New England
Jill Harper Author
Jill M. Harper, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and licensed behavior analyst. She is the Director of Professional Development, Clinical Training, and Research at Melmark New England and holds an adjunct faculty position with Endicott College. Her research interests include the assessment and treatment of severe behavior disorders, mechanisms responsible for behavior change, and organizational behavior management. Dr. Harper has published her work in several peer-reviewed journals such as the Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis and the Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, and regularly presents at regional and national conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, College of Advancing and Professional Studies, and Center for Social Development and Education, University of Massachusetts Boston Director of Professional Development, Training, and Research, Melmark New England
Mary Weiss Author
Mary Jane Weiss, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA is a licensed clinical psychologist, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst, and a licensed behavior analyst. She is the Director of Programs in Applied Behavior Analysis at Endicott College, where she oversees the Ph.D. in ABA and the master’s programs in ABA and in Autism and ABA. At Melmark, she is a Senior Director of Research. Dr. Weiss is a regular presenter at national conferences and publishes frequently on ABA and its application to individuals with ASD. She is on the Board of Association for Science in Autism Treatment, is an advisor to the Cambridge Center for Behavioral Studies, serves on the Scientific Council of the Organization for Autism Research, is on the Professional Advisory Board of Autism New Jersey, and is a regular contributor to the ABA Ethics Hotline.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Graduate Program in Autism/ABA Studies, Endicott College Senior Director of Research, Melmark New England
Frank Bird Author
Frank L. Bird, M.Ed., BCBA is the Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Melmark Inc. He has served this role for the past 12 years and his primary responsibilities include developing and overseeing Melmark’s clinical foundation, ensuring integrity across programs, establishing clinical resources, mentoring young clinicians and educators and strategically planning for organizational and clinical growth. He received his board certified behavior analyst certification in 2000 and has been practicing applied behavior analysis in community based settings in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania for 40 years. He has an extended history of developing clinical support systems for challenging behaviors for children and adults with the diagnosis of autism, acquired brain injury, dual diagnosis and mental illness. His demonstrated abilities include clinical design, staff development, research and training, program development and systems analysis. Frank has been responsible for developing over 80 programs in support of individuals with disabilities over the course of his career.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Melmark Inc., Andover, MA USA
James Luiselli Author
James K. Luiselli, Ed.D., ABPP, BCBA-D is a licensed psychologist, diplomat in cognitive and behavioral psychology, and board certified behavior analyst. He currently serves as Director of Clinical Development and Research at Melmark New England and Adjunct Faculty within the School Psychology Program at William James College. Dr. Luiselli has published 16 books, 50 book chapters, and more than 260 journal articles in the areas of applied behavior analysis, organizational behavior management, performance improvement, professional training, and clinical practice. He is an Associate Editor for the Journal of Child and Family Studies, and serves on the Board of Editors for several other journals such as Education and Treatment of Children, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Advances in Neurodevelopmental Disorders, and Mindfulness.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Clinical Development and Research, Melmark New England, Andover, MA United States