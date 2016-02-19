Functional Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121088101, 9780080916965

Functional Analysis

1st Edition

An Introduction for Physicists

Authors: Nino Boccara
eBook ISBN: 9780080916965
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121088101
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th October 1990
Page Count: 327
Description

Based on a third-year course for French students of physics, this book is a graduate text in functional analysis emphasizing applications to physics. It introduces Lebesgue integration, Fourier and Laplace transforms, Hilbert space theory, theory of distribution a la Laurent Schwartz, linear operators, and spectral theory. It contains numerous examples and completely worked out exercises.

Readership

Graduate and upper undergraduate students in mathematics and physics.

Table of Contents

Measure and Integration. Lebesgue Spaces. Hilbert Spaces. Distributions. Linear Operators. References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
327
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080916965
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121088101

About the Author

Nino Boccara

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois at Chicago, Laboratoire de Mathematique, Ecole de Physique et de Chimie, Paris France

Ratings and Reviews

