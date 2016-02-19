Functional Analysis
1st Edition
An Introduction for Physicists
Authors: Nino Boccara
eBook ISBN: 9780080916965
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121088101
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th October 1990
Page Count: 327
Description
Based on a third-year course for French students of physics, this book is a graduate text in functional analysis emphasizing applications to physics. It introduces Lebesgue integration, Fourier and Laplace transforms, Hilbert space theory, theory of distribution a la Laurent Schwartz, linear operators, and spectral theory. It contains numerous examples and completely worked out exercises.
Readership
Graduate and upper undergraduate students in mathematics and physics.
Table of Contents
Measure and Integration. Lebesgue Spaces. Hilbert Spaces. Distributions. Linear Operators. References. Index.
About the Author
Nino Boccara
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois at Chicago, Laboratoire de Mathematique, Ecole de Physique et de Chimie, Paris France
