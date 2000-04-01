Functional Analysis: Surveys and Recent Results II, Volume 38
1st Edition
Editors: K.-D. Bierstedt B. Fuchssteiner
eBook ISBN: 9780080871493
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 341
Details
- No. of pages:
- 341
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1980
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080871493
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
K.-D. Bierstedt Editor
B. Fuchssteiner Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.