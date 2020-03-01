Functional Analysis in Clinical Treatment
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Structural and Functional Approaches to Psychopathology and Case Formulation
2. Operant and Respondent Behavior
3. Methods of Intervention in Behavioral Approaches to Psychopathology
4. Intellectual Disabilities
5. Autism
6. ADHD
7. Behavior Disorders of Childhood and Adolescence
8. Pediatric Feeding Disorders
9. Tic Disorder and Trichotillomania
10. Encopresis and Enuresis
11. Stereotypic Movement Disorder
12. Dementia
13. Brain Injury
14. Substance Use Disorders
15. Schizophrenia and Other Psychotic Disorders
16. Mood Disorders
17. Anxiety
18. Sexual Disorders
19. Eating Disorders
20. Personality Disorders
21. Impulse Control Disorders
22. Physical Health and Rehabilitation
23. Functional Assessment with Clinical Populations
Description
Much of clinical psychology relies upon cognitive behavior therapy to treat clinical disorders via attempting to change thinking and feeling in order to change behavior. Functional approaches differ in that they focus on context and the environmental influence on behavior, thoughts, and feelings. This second edition of Functional Analysis in Clinical Treatment, updates the material in keeping with DSM5 and ICD-10, and provides 40% new information, including updated literature reviews, greater detail in the functional analysis/assessment sections of each chapter, 2 new chapters on autism spectrum disorders and chronic health problems, and examples of worked assessments, such as interview transcripts, ABC charts, and observational data.
Key Features
- Discusses functional analytic approaches to treat specific clinical disorders
- Appropriate for use with both adult and child populations
- Updated to reflect DSM5 and ICD-10
- Includes two new chapters on treatment for autism and chronic health problems
- Shows more examples of worked assessments including transcripts and ABC charts
Readership
Clinical practitioners treating any variety of disorders or population
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128054697
About the Editors
Peter Sturmey Editor
Peter Sturmey, Ph.D. is Professor of Psychology at Queens College and the Graduate Center, City University New York. He has published over 100 peer reviewed articles, numerous book chapters. He is on the editorial board of several journals, including Research in Developmental Disabilities and Research in Autism Spectrum Disorders.His main research interests are developmental disabilities and applied behavior analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Psychology, Queens College and the Graduate Center, City University, New York, USA