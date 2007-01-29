Functional Analysis in Clinical Treatment
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
Structural and Functional Approaches to Psychopathology and Case Formulation
Peter Sturmey, John Ward-Horner, Michael Marroquin and Erica Doran
Chapter 2
Fundamental Concepts and Methods of Intervention in Behavioral Approaches to Psychopathology
Peter Sturmey, John Ward-Horner, Michael Marroquin and Erica Doran
Chapter 3
Advanced Concepts and Methods of Intervention in Behavioral Approaches to Psychopathology
Peter Sturmey, John Ward-Horner, Michael Marroquin and Erica Doran
Chapter 4
Functional Analysis Methodology in Developmental Disabilities
Robert Didden
Chapter 5
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Nancy Neef and John Northup
Chapter 6
Chaos, Coincidence, and Contingency in the Behavior Disorders of Childhood and Adolescence
Robert G. Wahler
Chapter 7
Function-Based Assessment and Treatment of Pediatric Feeding Disorders
Cathleen C. Piazza and Laura R. Addison
Chapter 8
Tic Disorders and Trichotillomania
Raymond G. Miltenberger, Douglas W. Woods and Michael D. Himle
Chapter 9
Encopresis and Enuresis
W. Larry Williams, Marianne Jackson and Patrick C. Friman
Chapter 10
Stereotypic Movement Disorder
Craig H. Kennedy
Chapter 11
A Contextual Model of Restraint Free Care for Persons with Dementia
Jane E. Fisher, Claudia Drossel, Craig Yury and Stacey Cherup
Chapter 12
Brain Injury
Mark R. Dixon and Holly L. Bihler
Chapter 13
A Behavioral Approach to the Treatment of Substance Use Disorders
Stephen T. Higgins, Sarah H. Heil, and Stacey C. Sigmon
Chapter 13
Schizophrenia and Other Psychotic Disorders
David A. Wilder and Stephen E. Wong
Chapter 15
Mood Disorders
Derek R. Hopko, Sandra D. Hopko, and Carl W. Lejuez
Chapter 16
The Fear Factor: A Functional Perspective on Anxiety
Patrick C. Friman
Chapter 17
Sexual Disorders
Joseph J. Plaud
Chapter 18:
Eating Disorders
Richard F. Farmer and Janet D. Latner
Chapter 19
Personality Disorders
Prudence Cuper, Rhonda Merwin and Thomas Lynch
Chapter 20
Impulse Control Disorders
Mark R. Dixon and Taylor E. Johnson
Chapter 21
Functional Assessment with Clinical Populations: Current Status and Future Directions
Cynthia M. Anderson
Description
With the ongoing pressures for psychologists to practice evidence-based care, and the requirement insurance carriers have both for treatment goals, measurement of outcomes, and a focus on brief therapy, functional analysis provides a framework for achieving all of the above. Having proven itself in treating behavioral problems in education, functional analysis is now being applied more broadly to behavioral and psychologial disorders.
In his 1996 book (Functional Analysis in Clinical Psychology, Wiley UK), Sturmey applied the functional behavioral approach to case formulation across a wide range of psychological disorders and behaviors. Since the publication of his book, no other volume has taken an explicit behavioral approach to case formulation. The changes that have occurred over the last 10 years in behavioral case formulation have been significant and substantial. They include (a) a large expansion of the range of problems addressed, such as ADHD, (b) a range of new verbal behavior therapies such as Acceptance and Commitment Therapies, (c) increased area of activity in the area of autism spectrum disorders; (d) many publications in how to train professionals, staff and parents in behavioral technology, and (e) new assessment instruments and procedures.
Key Features
- Makes theories of functional analysis accessible to a wide range of mental health professionals
- Reviews behavioral assessment methods and strategies for case formulation
- Offers readers a practical, organized, data-based means of understanding psychiatric conditions for intervening effectively and measuring positive change
Readership
Researchers, practicing clinical psychologists and behavior therapists, and graduate students in clinical psychology, cognitive and behavioral psychotherapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 29th January 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471099
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123725448
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300945
About the Editors
Peter Sturmey Editor
Peter Sturmey, Ph.D. is Professor of Psychology at Queens College and the Graduate Center, City University New York. He has published over 100 peer reviewed articles, numerous book chapters. He is on the editorial board of several journals, including Research in Developmental Disabilities and Research in Autism Spectrum Disorders.His main research interests are developmental disabilities and applied behavior analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Psychology at Queens College and the Graduate Center, City University New York, USA
