Functional Analysis in Clinical Treatment

1st Edition

Editors: Peter Sturmey Peter Sturmey
eBook ISBN: 9780080471099
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123725448
Paperback ISBN: 9781493300945
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th January 2007
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

Chapter 1
Structural and Functional Approaches to Psychopathology and Case Formulation
Peter Sturmey, John Ward-Horner, Michael Marroquin and Erica Doran

Chapter 2
Fundamental Concepts and Methods of Intervention in Behavioral Approaches to Psychopathology
Peter Sturmey, John Ward-Horner, Michael Marroquin and Erica Doran

Chapter 3
Advanced Concepts and Methods of Intervention in Behavioral Approaches to Psychopathology
Peter Sturmey, John Ward-Horner, Michael Marroquin and Erica Doran

Chapter 4
Functional Analysis Methodology in Developmental Disabilities
Robert Didden

Chapter 5
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Nancy Neef and John Northup

Chapter 6
Chaos, Coincidence, and Contingency in the Behavior Disorders of Childhood and Adolescence
Robert G. Wahler

Chapter 7
Function-Based Assessment and Treatment of Pediatric Feeding Disorders
Cathleen C. Piazza and Laura R. Addison

Chapter 8
Tic Disorders and Trichotillomania
Raymond G. Miltenberger, Douglas W. Woods and Michael D. Himle

Chapter 9
Encopresis and Enuresis
W. Larry Williams, Marianne Jackson and Patrick C. Friman

Chapter 10
Stereotypic Movement Disorder
Craig H. Kennedy

Chapter 11
A Contextual Model of Restraint Free Care for Persons with Dementia
Jane E. Fisher, Claudia Drossel, Craig Yury and Stacey Cherup

Chapter 12
Brain Injury
Mark R. Dixon and Holly L. Bihler

Chapter 13
A Behavioral Approach to the Treatment of Substance Use Disorders
Stephen T. Higgins, Sarah H. Heil, and Stacey C. Sigmon

Chapter 13
Schizophrenia and Other Psychotic Disorders
David A. Wilder and Stephen E. Wong

Chapter 15
Mood Disorders
Derek R. Hopko, Sandra D. Hopko, and Carl W. Lejuez

Chapter 16
The Fear Factor: A Functional Perspective on Anxiety
Patrick C. Friman

Chapter 17
Sexual Disorders
Joseph J. Plaud

Chapter 18:
Eating Disorders
Richard F. Farmer and Janet D. Latner

Chapter 19
Personality Disorders
Prudence Cuper, Rhonda Merwin and Thomas Lynch

Chapter 20
Impulse Control Disorders
Mark R. Dixon and Taylor E. Johnson

Chapter 21
Functional Assessment with Clinical Populations: Current Status and Future Directions
Cynthia M. Anderson

Description

With the ongoing pressures for psychologists to practice evidence-based care, and the requirement insurance carriers have both for treatment goals, measurement of outcomes, and a focus on brief therapy, functional analysis provides a framework for achieving all of the above. Having proven itself in treating behavioral problems in education, functional analysis is now being applied more broadly to behavioral and psychologial disorders.

In his 1996 book (Functional Analysis in Clinical Psychology, Wiley UK), Sturmey applied the functional behavioral approach to case formulation across a wide range of psychological disorders and behaviors. Since the publication of his book, no other volume has taken an explicit behavioral approach to case formulation. The changes that have occurred over the last 10 years in behavioral case formulation have been significant and substantial. They include (a) a large expansion of the range of problems addressed, such as ADHD, (b) a range of new verbal behavior therapies such as Acceptance and Commitment Therapies, (c) increased area of activity in the area of autism spectrum disorders; (d) many publications in how to train professionals, staff and parents in behavioral technology, and (e) new assessment instruments and procedures.

Key Features

  • Makes theories of functional analysis accessible to a wide range of mental health professionals
  • Reviews behavioral assessment methods and strategies for case formulation
  • Offers readers a practical, organized, data-based means of understanding psychiatric conditions for intervening effectively and measuring positive change

Readership

Researchers, practicing clinical psychologists and behavior therapists, and graduate students in clinical psychology, cognitive and behavioral psychotherapy

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080471099
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123725448
Paperback ISBN:
9781493300945

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Peter Sturmey Editor

Peter Sturmey, Ph.D. is Professor of Psychology at Queens College and the Graduate Center, City University New York. He has published over 100 peer reviewed articles, numerous book chapters. He is on the editorial board of several journals, including Research in Developmental Disabilities and Research in Autism Spectrum Disorders.His main research interests are developmental disabilities and applied behavior analysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Psychology at Queens College and the Graduate Center, City University New York, USA

