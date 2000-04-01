Functional Analysis, Holomorphy and Approximation Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444865274, 9780080871820

Functional Analysis, Holomorphy and Approximation Theory, Volume 71

1st Edition

Authors: J.A. Barroso
eBook ISBN: 9780080871820
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444865274
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 484
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
235.00
199.75
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
484
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1982
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871820
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444865274

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J.A. Barroso Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.