Functional Adaptations of Marine Organisms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127182803, 9781483266541

Functional Adaptations of Marine Organisms

1st Edition

Editors: F. John Vernberg Winona B. Vernberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483266541
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 360
Description

Functional Adaptations of Marine Organisms gives an insight into the functional adaptations of marine organisms to natural and man-made sets of environmental factors. The book presents discussions on marine habitats; physiology of marine primary producers and decomposers; and functional adaptations of animals in relation to each major ecological divisions of the sea. The book will be of value to marine biologists, biologists, botanists, and students.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

1 Introduction

I. Introduction

II. Oceanic Habitats

III. The Intertidal Zone

IV. Estuaries

V. Coastal and Open Ocean Waters

VI. The Deep Sea

2 Marine Primary Producers

I. Introduction

II. Primary Production in the Marine Environment

III. Adaptation to the Marine Environment

IV. Human Intrusion

References

3 Marine Bacteria

Text

References

4 Zooplankton

I. Introduction

II. Scarcity of Food

III. Predation and Competition

IV. Temperature

V. Salinity

VI. Conclusions

References

5 Meiofauna

I. Introduction

II. Physiological Tolerances

III. Behavioral Responses

IV. Feeding

V. Respiratory Adaptations

VI. Osmoregulatory Adaptations

VII. Reproduction and Growth

References

6 Benthic Macrofauna

I. Introduction

II. Resistance Adaptations

III. Feeding, Digestion, and Assimilation

IV. Respiration

V. Osmotic and Ionio Regulation

VI. Reproduction

References

7 Pelagic Macrofauna

I. Introduction

II. Invertebrates

III. Vertebrates

IV. Addendum

Suggested Reading

References

8 Functional Adaptations of Deep-Sea Organisms

1. Introduction to Deep-Sea Biosphere and Biota

II. Digestive Dynamics and Energetics

III. Respiratory and Metabolic Adaptations

IV. Circulatory Adaptations

V. Processes of Excretion

VI. Adaptative Strategies in Reproduction

VII. Perception of the Environment

VIII. Some Molecular Aspects of High Pressure Adaptation

IX. Overview on Physiological Adaptations of Abyssal Animals

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483266541

About the Editor

F. John Vernberg

Winona B. Vernberg

