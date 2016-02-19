Functional Adaptations of Marine Organisms
1st Edition
Editors: F. John Vernberg Winona B. Vernberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483266541
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 360
Description
Functional Adaptations of Marine Organisms gives an insight into the functional adaptations of marine organisms to natural and man-made sets of environmental factors. The book presents discussions on marine habitats; physiology of marine primary producers and decomposers; and functional adaptations of animals in relation to each major ecological divisions of the sea. The book will be of value to marine biologists, biologists, botanists, and students.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Introduction
I. Introduction
II. Oceanic Habitats
III. The Intertidal Zone
IV. Estuaries
V. Coastal and Open Ocean Waters
VI. The Deep Sea
2 Marine Primary Producers
I. Introduction
II. Primary Production in the Marine Environment
III. Adaptation to the Marine Environment
IV. Human Intrusion
References
3 Marine Bacteria
Text
References
4 Zooplankton
I. Introduction
II. Scarcity of Food
III. Predation and Competition
IV. Temperature
V. Salinity
VI. Conclusions
References
5 Meiofauna
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Tolerances
III. Behavioral Responses
IV. Feeding
V. Respiratory Adaptations
VI. Osmoregulatory Adaptations
VII. Reproduction and Growth
References
6 Benthic Macrofauna
I. Introduction
II. Resistance Adaptations
III. Feeding, Digestion, and Assimilation
IV. Respiration
V. Osmotic and Ionio Regulation
VI. Reproduction
References
7 Pelagic Macrofauna
I. Introduction
II. Invertebrates
III. Vertebrates
IV. Addendum
Suggested Reading
References
8 Functional Adaptations of Deep-Sea Organisms
1. Introduction to Deep-Sea Biosphere and Biota
II. Digestive Dynamics and Energetics
III. Respiratory and Metabolic Adaptations
IV. Circulatory Adaptations
V. Processes of Excretion
VI. Adaptative Strategies in Reproduction
VII. Perception of the Environment
VIII. Some Molecular Aspects of High Pressure Adaptation
IX. Overview on Physiological Adaptations of Abyssal Animals
References
Index
