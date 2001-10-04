Fun without Fatigue
2nd Edition
Authors: Roma Lear
eBook ISBN: 9780702038068
Paperback ISBN: 9780750625258
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 4th October 2001
Page Count: 208
Description
Fun without Fatigue is the third book in a new series called Play Can Help. This series is designed to provide a wealth of play ideas for children with specific needs.
Other titles in the series include:
Look at it This Way: Toy and activities for children with visual impairment
Fingers and Thumbs: Toy and activities for children with hand problems
Table of Contents
Making play possible; Learning to look; Playing alone; Play for two or more; Bringing the world to the child; More quick and easy toys to make; Long-lasting toys; Presents for children to make; Odds and ends
About the Author
