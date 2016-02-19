Fullerenes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126077483, 9780080865126

Fullerenes, Volume 48

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Henry Ehrenreich Frans Spaepen
eBook ISBN: 9780080865126
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st March 1994
Page Count: 434
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
258.00
219.30
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

J.H. Weaver and D.M. Poirier, Solid State Properties of Fullerenes and Fullerene-Based Materials. C.M. Lieber and C.-C. Chen, Preparation of Fullerenes and Fullerene-Based Materials. J.D. Axe, S.C. Moss, and D.A.Neumann, Structure and Dynamics of Crystalline C60. W.E. Pickett, Electrons and Phonons in C60-Based Materials. C.M. Lieber and Z. Zhang, Physical Properties of Metal-Doped Fullerene Superconductors. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Fullerenes or "buckyballs,"a new carbon-based family of materials, have fascinated the scientific community for the past few years. These materials are likely to find applications ranging from lubricants to batteries to biological magic bullets, which will be of great importance in the science and technology of the next century. This carefully edited volume, the first to include Frans Spaepen as co-editor, summarizes our present understanding in a series of didacticarticles, which take the reader from the fundamentals to the present cutting-edge research. A general overview is followed by chapters devoted to synthesis and characterization of fullerenes and their derivatives, the novel structural properties of buckyballs, tubes, and buckyonions, a theoretical and experimental view of electrons and phonons, and finally to the fascinating superconducting properties of these materials.

Key Features

  • Presents systematic overview of entire field
  • Discusses synthesis, characterization, structure, and superconducting properties
  • Specially edited volume of the distinguished Solid State Physics Series
  • Includes applications from many fields

Readership

Materials scientists, solid state physicists, and chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
434
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080865126

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Henry Ehrenreich Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Frans Spaepen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.