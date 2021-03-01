Fuhrman and Zimmerman's Pediatric Critical Care
6th Edition
In the highly specialized field of caring for children in the PICU, Fuhrman and Zimmerman's Pediatric Critical Care is the definitive reference for all members of the pediatric intensive care team. Drs. Jerry J. Zimmerman and Alexandre T. Rotta, along with an expert team of editors and contributors from around the world, have carefully updated the 6th Edition of this highly regarded text to bring you the most authoritative and useful information on today’s pediatric critical care—everything from basic science to clinical applications
1664
- 1664
English
- English
© Elsevier 2022
- © Elsevier 2022
1st March 2021
- 1st March 2021
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780323672696
- 9780323672696
Jerry Zimmerman
Professor of Pediatrics and Anesthesiology, Faculty, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Seattle Children's Hospital, Harborview Medical Center, University of Washington School of Medicine,Seattle, Washington, USA
Alexandre T. Rotta
Linsalata Family Chair in Pediatric Critical Care and Emergency Medicine, Chief, Division of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital; Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio
