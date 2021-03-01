Fuhrman and Zimmerman's Pediatric Critical Care - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323672696

Fuhrman and Zimmerman's Pediatric Critical Care

6th Edition

Authors: Jerry Zimmerman Alexandre T. Rotta
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323672696
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 1664
Description

In the highly specialized field of caring for children in the PICU, Fuhrman and Zimmerman's Pediatric Critical Care is the definitive reference for all members of the pediatric intensive care team. Drs. Jerry J. Zimmerman and Alexandre T. Rotta, along with an expert team of editors and contributors from around the world, have carefully updated the 6th Edition of this highly regarded text to bring you the most authoritative and useful information on today’s pediatric critical care—everything from basic science to clinical applications

About the Authors

Jerry Zimmerman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics and Anesthesiology, Faculty, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Seattle Children's Hospital, Harborview Medical Center, University of Washington School of Medicine,Seattle, Washington, USA

Alexandre T. Rotta

Affiliations and Expertise

Linsalata Family Chair in Pediatric Critical Care and Emergency Medicine, Chief, Division of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital; Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio

