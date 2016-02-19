Fuels and Fuel Technology
1st Edition
A Summarized Manual in Two Volumes
Description
Fuels and Fuel Technology, Volume One: A Summarized Manual provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of fuels and fuel technology. This book presents a reasonably accurate summary of the existing knowledge and literature relating to fuel technology.
Organized into two sections encompassing 72 data sheets, this volume begins with an overview of fuels as organic combustible substances used mainly or solely for the production of useful heat that are divided into three classes, namely, solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels. This text then examines the main chemical components of wood. This book discusses as well the commercial production of peat. The final section deals with the calculations of theoretical and actual air requirements, dry and wet flue gases, and carbon dioxide in flue gases.
This book is a valuable resource for chemists and fuel technologists. Students who are interested to obtain a qualification in the subject of fuels or fuel technology will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Volume I
Preface
List of Illustrations
Section A: Solid Fuels
Data Sheet Number 1 Definitions and Units
2 Wood
3 Peat
4 Lignites and Sub-bituminous Coals
5 The Origin of Coal
6 The Classification of Coals
7 Petrology and Chemical Composition
8 Coal—Relationship Between Carbon, Hydrogen, Volatile Matter, and Calorific Value
9 Coalfields of Great Britain and World Resources
10 Coal Preparation—Grading and Crushing
11 Coal Preparation—Mechanical Cleaning—Theory
12 Coal Preparation—Mechanical Cleaning—Types of Plant
13 Coal Cleaning—Representation of Washer Performance
14 The Storage of Coal—Oxidation and Spontaneous Combustion
15 Combustion Calculations—Coal and Oil
16 Combustion of Coal on Grates
17 Combustion of Coal without Grates
18 Mineral Impurities in Coal—Ash and Clinker Formation
19 Impurities in Coal—Boiler Availability
20 Natural and Artificial Draught
21 Solid Fuels made from Coal—Briquettes
Data Sheet Number 22 The Carbonization of Coal in Laboratory Apparatus
23 Solid Fuels Derived from Coal—Low Temperature Coke
24 Solid Fuels Derived from Coal—High Temperature Coke
25 Physical and Chemical Properties of Cokes
26 Effect of Coal and Process Variables on Coke Properties
27 Choice of Solid Fuels for Specific Purposes
28 Methods for the Examination of Coal and Coke
29 Determination of the Calorific Value of Coal, Coke and Oil
30 The Clean Air Act, 1956
31 A National Fuels Policy
Section B: Liquid Fuels
51 Definitions—Units—Nomenclature of Organic Chemistry
52 Petroleum Oils—the Origin and Nature of Crude Petroleum
53 Petroleum Oils—Preliminary Treatment and Distillation
54 Petroleum Oils—Cracking and Refining Processes
55 Petroleum Oils—Reforming Processes
56 Anti-knock Rating and Octane Numbers
57 Diesel Fuels—Cetane Numbers
58 Gasolines—Properties and Specifications
59 Kerosenes—Properties and Specifications
60 Diesel Fuels—Gas Oils—Specifications
61 Fuel Oils—Properties and Specifications
62 Test Methods for Petroleum Products
63 Oil Products Derived from Coal—Motor Benzole
64 Oil Products Derived from Coal—Coal Tar Fuels
65 Liquid Fuels Derived from Coal—Hydrogenation Products
66 Liquid Fuels Derived from Coal—Synthesis—the Fischer—Tropsch Process
67 Other Oil Fuels—Shale Oils—Alcohols
68 The Combustion of Fuel Oils—Kerosine
69 The Combustion of Fuel Oils—Furnace Oil Burners
70 The Combustion of Furnace Oils—Ancillary equipment
71 Combustion of Fuel Oils—Applications
72 Combustion Data on Oil Fuels
Volume II
Preface
List of Illustrations
Section C: Gaseous Fuels
Data Sheet Number 101 Classification, Properties and Units
102 Natural Gas
103 Gases Produced by the Carbonization of Solid Fuels
104 Coal Gas—Types of Plant
105 The Recovery of By-Products from Coal Gas—Summary of Yields of Products by Carbonization of Coal
106 The Gasification of Coal—Producer Gas and Blast Furnace Gas
107 The Gasification of Coal—Blue Water Gas
108 The Combined Gasification of Coal and Oil—Carburetted Water Gas
109 Lurgi Pressure Gasification of Coal
110 The Gasification of Oils
111 Reforming Petroleum Gases for Town Gas
112 Synthesis of Methane
113 Bottled Gases (Liquefied Petroleum Gases)
114 Fuel Gas Cleaning and Purification
115 Combustion Calculations—Gaseous Fuels
116 Mode of Combustion of Gases and Vapours
117 Fuel Gas Burners
118 Domestic Applications—Space and Central Heating
119 Industrial Applications
120 Metering and Distribution of Gas
121 Measurement of the Calorific Value of Town Gas
122 Analysis of Flue and Fuel Gases
123 Trends in the Gas Industry of Great Britain
Section D: Fuel Technology
Data Sheet Number 151 Choice of Fuels—Technical and Economic Considerations—Specifications
152 Central and Space Heating—General
153 Properties of Steam—Introduction
154 Work done by Steam—Introduction
155 First and Second Laws of Thermodynamics—Thermal Cycles
156 Pass-Out and Back Pressure Turbines—the Throttling Calorimeter
157 Industrial Boilers
158 Boilers—Auxiliary Plant
159 Boiler Waters—Feed Water Treatment
160 Heat Balances—Boilers
161 Properties of Metals—Testing—Resistance to Heat and Corrosion
162 The External Corrosion of Boiler Plant Metals
163 The Flow of Fluids
164 Measurement of Fluid Flow
165 The Transfer of Heat
166 Supplementary Calculations
167 Refractories
168 Thermal Insulation—Lagging
169 Furnaces
170 Heat Balances—Furnaces
171 Control of Atmosphere in Metallurgical Furnaces
172 Atmospheric Pollution
173 Prevention of Atmospheric Pollution by Industrial Gases
174 The Gas Turbine
175 Instruments—Measuring
176 Instrumentation—Automatic Control
177 Electro-Technology Applied to Fuel Technology
178 Waste Heat Boilers
179 Mass Transfer in Distillation and Drying
180 Single- and Multiple-Effect Evaporators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182261