Fuel Systems for IC Engines
1st Edition
Description
This book presents the papers from the latest conference in this successful series on fuel injection systems for internal combustion engines. It is vital for the automotive industry to continue to meet the demands of the modern environmental agenda. In order to excel, manufacturers must research and develop fuel systems that guarantee the best engine performance, ensuring minimal emissions and maximum profit. The papers from this unique conference focus on the latest technology for state-of-the-art system design, characterisation, measurement, and modelling, addressing all technological aspects of diesel and gasoline fuel injection systems. Topics range from fundamental fuel spray theory, component design, to effects on engine performance, fuel economy and emissions.
Key Features
- Presents the papers from the IMechE conference on fuel injection systems for internal combustion engines
- Papers focus on the latest technology for state-of-the-art system design, characterisation, measurement and modelling; addressing all technological aspects of diesel and gasoline fuel injection systems
- Topics range from fundamental fuel spray theory and component design to effects on engine performance, fuel economy and emissions
Readership
Automotive industry professionals, manufacturers, academics and students
Table of Contents
Keynote Address
Chapter 1: Energy prognosis until 2030; reserves; transport fuels
POLITICAL INFLUENCE
POPULATION
WORLDWIDE GDP (+ 2.7 %) IS GROWING FASTER THAN ENERGY CONSUMPTION
ENERGY CONSUMPTION IS GROWING BY 1.2 % P.A
KEY FACTOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY
ELECTRICITY GENERATION REMAINS THE BIGGEST PRIMARY ENERGY CONSUMER
OIL IS DOMINATING THE TRANSPORT SECTOR FAR INTO THE FUTURE
LIGHT VEHICLE CONSUMPTION IS STAGNATING IN SOME REGIONS, HEAVY DUTY PART IS GROWING
LIGHT DUTY VEHICLES IN THE EU ARE NEARLY STAGNATING FROM 2015
ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN THE USA 2030 STILL BEHIND OTHER REGIONS
LIGHT DUTY CONSUMPTION IN THE USA PEAKS IN 2015
CAN THE ADDITIONAL DEMAND FOR OIL BE SUPPLIED FROM THE PRESENT SOURCES?
OIL WILL BE THERE WHEN WE DON'T NEED IT FOR TRANSPORT ANY LONGER
ALL PRICE PREDICTIONS ARE WRONG
Systems Architecture
Chapter 2: CO2 savings due to electronically controlled fuel pumps in fuel delivery modules
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 REFERENCE VEHICLE EMISSION CYCLE FOR CO2 EMISSIONS
3 STATE OF THE ART
4 DELPHI NEW GENERATION OF FUEL MODULE
5 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 3: Influences of AdBlue® spray targeting and mixing devices on the UWS distribution upstream of the SCR catalyst
INTRODUCTION
1 MOTIVATION
2 DOSER CHARACTERIZATION AND CFD MODELING
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 4: Significance of droplet size when injecting aqueous urea into a Selective Catalytic Reduction after-treatment system in a light-duty Diesel exhaust
ABSTRACT
NOTATION
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MEASURED DROPLET SIZES
3 MODEL DESCRIPTION
4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
5 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Appendix
Gasoline di Systems
Chapter 5: Outwardly opening solenoid injector for homogenous Gasoline engines with direct injection
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 PARTICULATE REDUCTION BY OPTIMIZED OPERATION
3 PARTICULATE REDUCTION BY OPTIMIZED INJECTION STRATEGY
4 PARTICULATE REDUCTION BY OPTIMIZED MIXTURE Formation
5 SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK
Chapter 6: Advanced fuel metering gasoline – requirements and Bosch system solutions
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MARKET SPECIFIC CHALLENGES
3 TRENDS
4 PORT FUEL INJECTION (PFI)
5 DIRECT INJECTION (DI)
6 SUMMARY
Medium/Heavy-Duty Diesel
Chapter 7: Latest fuel injection systems on medium speed engines used for IMO tier 3 requirements in 2016
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 CURRENT IMO TIER 2 SYSTEM – W20CR
3 W20 INJECTION SYSTEMS COMBINED WITH EGR
4 TWIN ELEMENT JERK PUMP PLUS TWIN NOZZLE
5 SECOND GENERATION HFO COMMON RAIL - CR2
6 THE DUAL FUEL INJECTION – IMO TIER 3 COMPLIANT NOW ON GAS OPERATION
7 EURO EU67/98 3B COMPLIANT - FUTURE WÄRTSILÄ LOCOMOTIVE ENGINE
8 SUMMARY
Chapter 8: Ultra high pressure and enhanced multiple injection – potentials for the diesel engine and challenge for the fuel injection system
ABSTRACT
1 REQUIREMENTS FOR THE FUTURE DIESEL ENGINES
2 TRENDS FOR FIE COMPONENT IMPROVEMENTS
3 ULTRA HIGH INJECTION PRESSURE FOR HEAVY DUTY APPLICATIONS
4 IMPORTANCE OF INJECTION ACCURACY
5 HYDRAULIC MEASURES AND CONTROLS TO IMPROVE INJECTION ACCURACY
6 SUMMARY
Chapter 9: Pressure is nothing without control: Evolution of control valve design
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT OF AN HD ACTUATOR
3 RESULTS
4 FUTURE REQUIREMENTS
5 CONCLUSIONS
6 Acknowledgements
8 Legal Statement
Appendices
Chapter 10: Medium and heavy duty diesel fuel injection system requirements to meet future emissions legislation
INTRODUCTION
EMISSIONS LEGISLATION
MARKET
AFTERTREATMENT ROUTES TO ACHIEVE EMISSIONS LEGISLATION
EFFECT OF INJECTION PRESSURE ON PARTICULATE EMISSIONS
THERMAL MANAGEMENT STRATEGIES
MULTIPLE INJECTIONS
CLOSE COUPLED POST INJECTION
TRANSIENT CONTROL OF INJECTION
FUEL SYSTEM EFFICIENCY
FUEL QUALITY
CONTROL SYSTEMS
SUMMARY
Chapter 11: Diesel common rail fuel systems technology for high efficiency ultra low emissions medium duty engines
1 BACKGROUND OF THE DFP4.2 HIGH PRESSURE PUMP
2 MD CYCLE ANALYSIS: TYPICAL LIGHT DUTY APPLICATION VS. MEDIUM DUTY APPLICATION
3 DFP4.2: TWIN PLUNGER PUMP DESIGN CONCEPT BACKGROUND
4 DFP4.2 DEVELOPMENT
5 DFI 2.5 INJECTOR
6 DCM3.7 ELECTRONIC CONTROL UNIT
7 KEY CONTROL STRATEGIES
8 CONCLUSIONS
Light-Duty Diesel
Chapter 12: Diesel injector internal deposits in High Pressure Common Rail diesel engines
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENTAL
3 RESULTS
4 DISCUSSION
5 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 13: Investigations of injection strategies for stable cold idling of an HPCR diesel engine with a compression ratio of 15.5:1
ABSTRACT
2 INTRODUCTION
3 TEST PROCEDURE
4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
5 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 14: Multiple small vs single large pilot injections for Diesel engines
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 METHODOLOGY
3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
4 SUMMARY
5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Gasoline di Spray Generation
Chapter 15: Fuel spray structure, flame propagation and charge motion at fuel impingement locations within a DISI engine
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENTAL CONFIGURATION AND DATA ANALYSIS
3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
4 CONCLUSIONS
5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 16: Effects of highly-heated fuel and/or high injection pressures on the spray formation of gasoline direct injection injectors
ABSTRACT
GLOSSARY
1 INTRODUCTION
2 PHYSICAL FUNDAMENTALS
3 PROCEDURE / MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY
4 RESULTS
5 SUMMARY / FURTHER PROCEDURE
Chapter 17: Fuel economy and emission potential of spray-guided combustion in gasoline engines
ABSTRACT
1 HISTORICAL REVIEW AND INTRODUCTION
2 KEY ELEMENTS FOR CO2 REDUCTION AT DAIMLER
3 FUEL INJECTION SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE SPRAY-GUIDED COMBUSTION
4 COMBINATION OF LEAN-BURN COMBUSTION PROCESS WITH TURBOCHARGING
5 ASSESSMENT OF DOWNSIZING AND LEAN-BURN COMBUSTION IN THE MODERN TECHNOLOGY TOOLSET
6 SUMMARY
Diesel Spray
Chapter 18: Reynolds number effects on atomization and cyclic spray fluctuations under gasoline direct injection conditions
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
4 CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 19: Effect of viscosity, temperature and nozzle length-to-diameter ratio on internal flow and cavitation in a multi-hole injector
ABSTRACT
INTRODUCTION
EXPERIMENTAL SET UP AND INSTRUMENTATIONS
RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 20: Spray stability from VCO and a new Diesel nozzle design concept
ABSTRACT
INTRODUCTION
EXPERIMENTAL SET-UP
RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
Chapter 21: Virtual erosion prediction, design optimization and combustion system integration of high pressure fuel injector systems
1 INTRODUCTION
2 VIRTUAL INJECTIOR SYSTEM DESIGN DEVELOPMENT
3 INJECTOR PERFROMANCE AND CALIBRATION ANALSYS
4 SUMMARY
Development and Methodology
Chapter 22: Innovative measurement technologies for fuel injection systems
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 DEMANDS ON THE INJECTION MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FROM MODERN FUEL INJECTION SYSTEMS
3 LATEST DESIGNS OF INJECTION MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGIES
4 APPLICATIONS FOR COMMON RAIL INJECTORS
5 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 23: Instrument for the test of the injectors based on the measuring of spray momentum
ABSTRACT
INTRODUCTION
THEORETICAL BACKGROUND
SPRAY MOMENTUM TEST BENCH DESCRIPTION
RESULTS
LOCAL MEASUREMENTS
GDI INJECTOR APPLICATION
CONCLUSION
Chapter 24: Determining common rail system tolerances using Monte Carlo Method and Design-of-Experiments
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RAIL PRESSURE CONTROL
3 TOLERANCE CALCULATION SCHEME
4 RESULTS
5 CONCLUSION
Author Index
