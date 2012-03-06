Fuel Systems for IC Engines

Cover image

Title page

Copyright

Keynote Address

Chapter 1: Energy prognosis until 2030; reserves; transport fuels

POLITICAL INFLUENCE

POPULATION

WORLDWIDE GDP (+ 2.7 %) IS GROWING FASTER THAN ENERGY CONSUMPTION

ENERGY CONSUMPTION IS GROWING BY 1.2 % P.A

KEY FACTOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY

ELECTRICITY GENERATION REMAINS THE BIGGEST PRIMARY ENERGY CONSUMER

OIL IS DOMINATING THE TRANSPORT SECTOR FAR INTO THE FUTURE

LIGHT VEHICLE CONSUMPTION IS STAGNATING IN SOME REGIONS, HEAVY DUTY PART IS GROWING

LIGHT DUTY VEHICLES IN THE EU ARE NEARLY STAGNATING FROM 2015

ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN THE USA 2030 STILL BEHIND OTHER REGIONS

LIGHT DUTY CONSUMPTION IN THE USA PEAKS IN 2015

CAN THE ADDITIONAL DEMAND FOR OIL BE SUPPLIED FROM THE PRESENT SOURCES?

OIL WILL BE THERE WHEN WE DON'T NEED IT FOR TRANSPORT ANY LONGER

ALL PRICE PREDICTIONS ARE WRONG

Systems Architecture

Chapter 2: CO2 savings due to electronically controlled fuel pumps in fuel delivery modules

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 REFERENCE VEHICLE EMISSION CYCLE FOR CO2 EMISSIONS

3 STATE OF THE ART

4 DELPHI NEW GENERATION OF FUEL MODULE

5 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 3: Influences of AdBlue® spray targeting and mixing devices on the UWS distribution upstream of the SCR catalyst

INTRODUCTION

1 MOTIVATION

2 DOSER CHARACTERIZATION AND CFD MODELING

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 4: Significance of droplet size when injecting aqueous urea into a Selective Catalytic Reduction after-treatment system in a light-duty Diesel exhaust

ABSTRACT

NOTATION

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MEASURED DROPLET SIZES

3 MODEL DESCRIPTION

4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

5 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Appendix

Gasoline di Systems

Chapter 5: Outwardly opening solenoid injector for homogenous Gasoline engines with direct injection

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PARTICULATE REDUCTION BY OPTIMIZED OPERATION

3 PARTICULATE REDUCTION BY OPTIMIZED INJECTION STRATEGY

4 PARTICULATE REDUCTION BY OPTIMIZED MIXTURE Formation

5 SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK

Chapter 6: Advanced fuel metering gasoline – requirements and Bosch system solutions

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MARKET SPECIFIC CHALLENGES

3 TRENDS

4 PORT FUEL INJECTION (PFI)

5 DIRECT INJECTION (DI)

6 SUMMARY

Medium/Heavy-Duty Diesel

Chapter 7: Latest fuel injection systems on medium speed engines used for IMO tier 3 requirements in 2016

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 CURRENT IMO TIER 2 SYSTEM – W20CR

3 W20 INJECTION SYSTEMS COMBINED WITH EGR

4 TWIN ELEMENT JERK PUMP PLUS TWIN NOZZLE

5 SECOND GENERATION HFO COMMON RAIL - CR2

6 THE DUAL FUEL INJECTION – IMO TIER 3 COMPLIANT NOW ON GAS OPERATION

7 EURO EU67/98 3B COMPLIANT - FUTURE WÄRTSILÄ LOCOMOTIVE ENGINE

8 SUMMARY

Chapter 8: Ultra high pressure and enhanced multiple injection – potentials for the diesel engine and challenge for the fuel injection system

ABSTRACT

1 REQUIREMENTS FOR THE FUTURE DIESEL ENGINES

2 TRENDS FOR FIE COMPONENT IMPROVEMENTS

3 ULTRA HIGH INJECTION PRESSURE FOR HEAVY DUTY APPLICATIONS

4 IMPORTANCE OF INJECTION ACCURACY

5 HYDRAULIC MEASURES AND CONTROLS TO IMPROVE INJECTION ACCURACY

6 SUMMARY

Chapter 9: Pressure is nothing without control: Evolution of control valve design

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT OF AN HD ACTUATOR

3 RESULTS

4 FUTURE REQUIREMENTS

5 CONCLUSIONS

6 Acknowledgements

8 Legal Statement

Appendices

Chapter 10: Medium and heavy duty diesel fuel injection system requirements to meet future emissions legislation

INTRODUCTION

EMISSIONS LEGISLATION

MARKET

AFTERTREATMENT ROUTES TO ACHIEVE EMISSIONS LEGISLATION

EFFECT OF INJECTION PRESSURE ON PARTICULATE EMISSIONS

THERMAL MANAGEMENT STRATEGIES

MULTIPLE INJECTIONS

CLOSE COUPLED POST INJECTION

TRANSIENT CONTROL OF INJECTION

FUEL SYSTEM EFFICIENCY

FUEL QUALITY

CONTROL SYSTEMS

SUMMARY

Chapter 11: Diesel common rail fuel systems technology for high efficiency ultra low emissions medium duty engines

1 BACKGROUND OF THE DFP4.2 HIGH PRESSURE PUMP

2 MD CYCLE ANALYSIS: TYPICAL LIGHT DUTY APPLICATION VS. MEDIUM DUTY APPLICATION

3 DFP4.2: TWIN PLUNGER PUMP DESIGN CONCEPT BACKGROUND

4 DFP4.2 DEVELOPMENT

5 DFI 2.5 INJECTOR

6 DCM3.7 ELECTRONIC CONTROL UNIT

7 KEY CONTROL STRATEGIES

8 CONCLUSIONS

Light-Duty Diesel

Chapter 12: Diesel injector internal deposits in High Pressure Common Rail diesel engines

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL

3 RESULTS

4 DISCUSSION

5 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 13: Investigations of injection strategies for stable cold idling of an HPCR diesel engine with a compression ratio of 15.5:1

ABSTRACT

2 INTRODUCTION

3 TEST PROCEDURE

4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

5 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 14: Multiple small vs single large pilot injections for Diesel engines

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 METHODOLOGY

3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

4 SUMMARY

5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Gasoline di Spray Generation

Chapter 15: Fuel spray structure, flame propagation and charge motion at fuel impingement locations within a DISI engine

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL CONFIGURATION AND DATA ANALYSIS

3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

4 CONCLUSIONS

5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 16: Effects of highly-heated fuel and/or high injection pressures on the spray formation of gasoline direct injection injectors

ABSTRACT

GLOSSARY

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PHYSICAL FUNDAMENTALS

3 PROCEDURE / MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY

4 RESULTS

5 SUMMARY / FURTHER PROCEDURE

Chapter 17: Fuel economy and emission potential of spray-guided combustion in gasoline engines

ABSTRACT

1 HISTORICAL REVIEW AND INTRODUCTION

2 KEY ELEMENTS FOR CO2 REDUCTION AT DAIMLER

3 FUEL INJECTION SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE SPRAY-GUIDED COMBUSTION

4 COMBINATION OF LEAN-BURN COMBUSTION PROCESS WITH TURBOCHARGING

5 ASSESSMENT OF DOWNSIZING AND LEAN-BURN COMBUSTION IN THE MODERN TECHNOLOGY TOOLSET

6 SUMMARY

Diesel Spray

Chapter 18: Reynolds number effects on atomization and cyclic spray fluctuations under gasoline direct injection conditions

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP

3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

4 CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 19: Effect of viscosity, temperature and nozzle length-to-diameter ratio on internal flow and cavitation in a multi-hole injector

ABSTRACT

INTRODUCTION

EXPERIMENTAL SET UP AND INSTRUMENTATIONS

RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 20: Spray stability from VCO and a new Diesel nozzle design concept

ABSTRACT

INTRODUCTION

EXPERIMENTAL SET-UP

RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

Chapter 21: Virtual erosion prediction, design optimization and combustion system integration of high pressure fuel injector systems

1 INTRODUCTION

2 VIRTUAL INJECTIOR SYSTEM DESIGN DEVELOPMENT

3 INJECTOR PERFROMANCE AND CALIBRATION ANALSYS

4 SUMMARY

Development and Methodology

Chapter 22: Innovative measurement technologies for fuel injection systems

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 DEMANDS ON THE INJECTION MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FROM MODERN FUEL INJECTION SYSTEMS

3 LATEST DESIGNS OF INJECTION MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGIES

4 APPLICATIONS FOR COMMON RAIL INJECTORS

5 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 23: Instrument for the test of the injectors based on the measuring of spray momentum

ABSTRACT

INTRODUCTION

THEORETICAL BACKGROUND

SPRAY MOMENTUM TEST BENCH DESCRIPTION

RESULTS

LOCAL MEASUREMENTS

GDI INJECTOR APPLICATION

CONCLUSION

Chapter 24: Determining common rail system tolerances using Monte Carlo Method and Design-of-Experiments

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RAIL PRESSURE CONTROL

3 TOLERANCE CALCULATION SCHEME

4 RESULTS

5 CONCLUSION

Author Index