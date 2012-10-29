"Behling investigates why the fuel cell…is still not a commercial product in wide use. The topics are fuel cells and the challenges ahead, the history of the alkaline fuel cell, phosphoric acid fuel cells, molten carbonate fuel cells, solid oxide fuel cells, proton exchange membrane and direct methanol fuel cells, strengths and weaknesses of major government fuel cell research and development programs, and policy recommendations."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013

"In the book…Noriko Behling provides a comprehensive history of each major type of fuel cell technology and proposes a bold course of action to address current difficulties in commercialising fuel cells…The book culminates in a set of policy recommendations, which Behling builds towards throughout."--FuelCellToday.com, January 31, 2013

"Behling…a science and technology analyst for 30 years, provides a detailed history of the development of fuel cells, emphasizing policy-making aspects. The book starts with two introductory chapters and continues with five chapters (more than 85 percent of the book) on the history of different fuel cell technologies…It is well suited for researchers and policy makers with years of experience and a long-term interest in fuel cells…"--CHOICE, November 2013

"This effort is monumental and erudite. It is a tour de force. While presenting the analysis of fuel cell technology that had to be done, the book lays out a research plan that commands attention. The book is highly readable. This is a one of a kind book; no other fuel cell book compares in depth and scope. The author is fierce and hard-hitting, but her conclusions are sound and defensible." – Mark C. Williams, Director, Research, Chief of Engineering Research for URS

"This book is a valuable detailed history of fuel cell developments worldwide and proposes policies and important management approaches to be adopted by industries and government. I personally believe that project management must play a critically important role in the successful establishment of fuel cells because of its complexity and the need to coordinate efforts across many different fronts. Fuel cells will provide a paradigm change in energy technology, which has the potential to penetrate deep into modern society. I hope managers in the energy industry and in governments will read this book to learn how to manage fuel cell developments over the long term with enthusiasm and prompt decisions. This book is also written for young people to learn how people failed and succeeded in the fuel cell field." – Harumi Yokokawa, Dr. FECS, Emeritus Researcher, Invited Research Scientist, Project Leader, "Durability/Reliability of SOFC Stacks/System", Energy Technology Research Institute, National Institute of advanced Industrial Science and Technology (SOFC)

"A knowledgeable, exhaustive and at the same time relentless review of world fuel cell R&D and the way governments fail to support it properly - controversial and sometimes erring in small details. Essential reading and valuable reference in fuel cell history with a clear vision of how the technology should be further developed to market entry." – Prof.Dr. Robert Steinberger-Wilckens, Chair Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Research, College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, University of Birmingham