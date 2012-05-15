Fuel Cell Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123868749, 9780123868756

Fuel Cell Engineering, Volume 41

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Sundmacher
eBook ISBN: 9780123868756
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123868749
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th May 2012
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

  1. Fuel Processing for Fuel Cells

    2. Torsten Kaltschmitt, Olaf Deutschmann

  2. Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

    3. Adam Z. Weber, Sivagaminathan Balasubramanian, Prodip K. Das

  3. Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

    4. Keith Scott, Lei Xing

  4. Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell System Modeling and Control

    5. Su Zhou, Fengxiang Chen

  5. Analysis and Evaluation of Ageing Phenomena in PEMFC

    6. Francois Lapicque, C. Bonnet, B.T. Huang, Y. Chatillon

  6. Modeling the Steady State and Dynamic Characteristics of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

    7. Robert J. Kee, Huayang Zhu, Robert J. Braun, Tyrone L. Vincent

  7. Analysis, Optimization and Control of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Systems

    Robert J. Braun, Tyrone L. Vincent, Huayang Zhu, Robert J. Kee

Description

Fuel cells are attractive electrochemical energy converters featuring potentially very high thermodynamic efficiency factors. The focus of this volume of Advances in Chemical Engineering is on quantitative approaches, particularly based on chemical engineering principles, to analyze, control and optimize the steady state and dynamic behavior of low and high temperature fuel cells (PEMFC, DMFC, SOFC) to be applied in mobile and stationary systems.

Key Features

  • Updates and informs the reader on the latest research findings using original reviews
  • Written by leading industry experts and scholars
  • Reviews and analyzes developments in the field

Readership

Organic chemists, polymer chemists, biological scientists and chemical engineers working in academia, government and industry

About the Serial Volume Editors

