Fuel Cell Engineering, Volume 41
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Fuel Processing for Fuel Cells
- Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
- Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
- Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell System Modeling and Control
- Analysis and Evaluation of Ageing Phenomena in PEMFC
- Modeling the Steady State and Dynamic Characteristics of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
- Analysis, Optimization and Control of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Systems
Robert J. Braun, Tyrone L. Vincent, Huayang Zhu, Robert J. Kee
Torsten Kaltschmitt, Olaf Deutschmann
Adam Z. Weber, Sivagaminathan Balasubramanian, Prodip K. Das
Keith Scott, Lei Xing
Su Zhou, Fengxiang Chen
Francois Lapicque, C. Bonnet, B.T. Huang, Y. Chatillon
Robert J. Kee, Huayang Zhu, Robert J. Braun, Tyrone L. Vincent
Description
Fuel cells are attractive electrochemical energy converters featuring potentially very high thermodynamic efficiency factors. The focus of this volume of Advances in Chemical Engineering is on quantitative approaches, particularly based on chemical engineering principles, to analyze, control and optimize the steady state and dynamic behavior of low and high temperature fuel cells (PEMFC, DMFC, SOFC) to be applied in mobile and stationary systems.
Key Features
- Updates and informs the reader on the latest research findings using original reviews
- Written by leading industry experts and scholars
- Reviews and analyzes developments in the field
Readership
Organic chemists, polymer chemists, biological scientists and chemical engineers working in academia, government and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 15th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123868756
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123868749