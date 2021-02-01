Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles
1st Edition
Technology and Designs
Table of Contents
- Sustainability, Energy, and Mobility
2. State-of-the-art
3. Case study: The MicroCab Concept of a Lightweight Vehicle
4. Designing and Building Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
5. Drive Train Components
6. Fuel Cell Technology
7. Vehicle Batteries
8. Drive Train Components
9. Fuel system: Hydrogen tanks
10. Case study: Toyota Mirai product knowledge
11. Safety when working on FCV’s
12. Market Introduction and Infrastructure
Description
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles: Technology and Designs offers an introduction to the technology of electric vehicles powered by fuel cells. It provides an overview of the current state-of-the-art, with detailed insights into design and concept of vehicles, down to the single components. This book considers the role of FCEVs for sustainable mobility and explores the most recent developments in the field. It looks into the steps involved in designing and building those vehicles, including drive trains, batteries, fuel systems, fuel cell technology, and safety. Market introduction of FCEV and infrastructure required for their commercial deployment are also discussed. Throughout its chapters, the book presents case studies, examples, problems and exercises that allow better understanding of the applied aspects of each topic. This is a useful technical reference for junior engineering and energy researchers, as well as practicing engineers, looking to design and develop technology for FCEVs. Masters and PhD students specializing in energy technologies for vehicles in general, and FCEVs in particular, and final year engineering undergraduates, can use this as an introductory textbook. It can also be used as a core reference in university and industry courses on this topic. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles is the fourth volume of the “JESS Series of Textbooks in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, and related technologies”. Based on the topics covered in the ‘Joint European Summer School on Fuel Cell, Electrolyser and Battery Technology’, this series offers advanced textbooks for engineers, researchers and students seeking technical background in this field.
Key Features
- Provides firm theoretical background on the aspects involved in the design, development and deployment of energy technology for fuel cell electric vehicles
- Offers a comprehensive overview of technology applications, including case studies, real-life examples, problems and exercises
- Presents insights on future applications of fuel cells technology in vehicles and their market and infrastructure aspects
Readership
Engineering and energy researchers, and practicing energy engineers looking to design and develop technology for fuel cell and fuel cell hybrid vehicles. Masters and PhD students, and final year engineering undergraduates. Faculty and instructors in university and industry courses. Energy consultants, policy makers and entrepreneurs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191569
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Robert Steinberger-Wilckens
Robert Steinberger-Wilckens is Professor for Fuel Cell and Hydrogen research in Chemical Engineering. He is director of the research Fuel Cell and Hydrogen group and the Centre for Doctoral Training Fuel Cells and their Fuels, which is run by the universities of Birmingham, Nottingham, and Loughborough, Imperial College, and University College of London. He works and has worked in many areas across the fields of renewable energies, energy efficiency, fuel cells, hydrogen production and distribution, as well as electric vehicles. Currently, his main areas of interest include Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, high temperature electrolysis (SOE) and reversible fuel cells (SOC) with methane synthesis, intermediate temperature polymer fuel cells, and market introduction of fuel cells and fuel cell vehicles. He has a total of over 200 publications in journals, books, and conference proceedings and is a regular peer reviewer for a large number of journals, as well as international funding programmes and publishing houses. He is member of the strategic advisory bodies for EPSRC, the EU Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking, and the European Fuel Cell Forum. Professor Steinberger-Wilckens coordinates the modules Conventional Energy and Renewable Energy and Energy Storage for 2nd Year students and the module Introduction to Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Technologies for 4th Year and CDT students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair in Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Research, Centre for Doctoral Training in Fuel Cells and Their Fuels, School of Chemical Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK
Thomas Von Unwerth
Head, Department of Advanced Powertrains, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Chemnitz University of Technology, Germany Professor Thomas von Unwerth is in charge of the Department of Advanced Powertrains at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at Chemnitz University of Technology. He is also a lecturer at the University of Hannover. After finishing his mechanical engineering studies at TU Dortmund University, he obtained his PhD at the same institution and went to work in the industry. During that period, Prof. von Unwerth was director of two fuel cell projects at Volkswagen, after having worked there for several years as development engineer for fuel cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Department of Advanced Powertrains, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Chemnitz University of Technology, Germany
John Jostins
John Jostins is professor of Sustainable Transport and Design at Coventry University, UK. He holds a BA Fine Art and a MA Design and Digital Media. His industrial experience includes working in motorsport and special effects in the film industry. From 1995, he became interested in sustainable design and was prompted (by the poor air quality in London where he was working) to start investigations into urban transport. Experience in motorsport gave him a good background in engineering lightweight structures and this, coupled with an interest in electric drive and hydrogen fuel cells, allowed him to pursue the goal of designing useful urban mobility devices with zero emissions. He has been researching into alternative, zero emissions transport and new mobility since 1996, focusing on designs for vehicles for urban scenarios where congestion and air quality tend to be worst. In that time, Prof. Jostins has founded a new enterprise called Microcab Industries Ltd. (an SME). Concentrating on hydrogen fuel cell electric drivetrains married to lean weight vehicle structures, 3 complete vehicle designs and a total of 14 operational vehicles have been built and demonstrated in trials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Sustainable Transport and Design, Coventry University, UK
