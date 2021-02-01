Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles: Technology and Designs offers an introduction to the technology of electric vehicles powered by fuel cells. It provides an overview of the current state-of-the-art, with detailed insights into design and concept of vehicles, down to the single components. This book considers the role of FCEVs for sustainable mobility and explores the most recent developments in the field. It looks into the steps involved in designing and building those vehicles, including drive trains, batteries, fuel systems, fuel cell technology, and safety. Market introduction of FCEV and infrastructure required for their commercial deployment are also discussed. Throughout its chapters, the book presents case studies, examples, problems and exercises that allow better understanding of the applied aspects of each topic. This is a useful technical reference for junior engineering and energy researchers, as well as practicing engineers, looking to design and develop technology for FCEVs. Masters and PhD students specializing in energy technologies for vehicles in general, and FCEVs in particular, and final year engineering undergraduates, can use this as an introductory textbook. It can also be used as a core reference in university and industry courses on this topic. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles is the fourth volume of the “JESS Series of Textbooks in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, and related technologies”. Based on the topics covered in the ‘Joint European Summer School on Fuel Cell, Electrolyser and Battery Technology’, this series offers advanced textbooks for engineers, researchers and students seeking technical background in this field.