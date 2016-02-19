Fruit Growing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080117669, 9781483180984

Fruit Growing

1st Edition

Rural Studies Activity Guide Book

Authors: R. T. Dixon
Editors: S. McB. Carson R. W. Colton
eBook ISBN: 9781483180984
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 128
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Description

Fruit Growing studies fruits, including its characterization and kinds; essential agricultural, horticultural, and silvicultural practices; and consumption. This book first qualifies what fruit is and then discusses some fruits such as berries and bush fruits. Various practices in growing, maintaining, and harvesting fruits are then examined, including cutting, layering, pruning, stooling, grafting, and pruning. How to plan and maintain a fruit garden is also explained. The latter part concerns itself with fruit storage, preparation, and record keeping. This text is a very helpful guide for those interested in putting up their own fruit garden, as well as to those in the field of agriculture, horticulture, human nutrition, and food technology.

Table of Contents


1. What is a Fruit ?

2. The Fruits We Grow

3. Strawberries

4. Raspberries

5. Blackberries

6. The Bush Fruitsâ€”Blackcurrants

7. The Bush Fruitsâ€”Redcurrants and Whitecurrants

8. Gooseberries

9. Cuttings

10. Enemies of Soft Fruits

11. Controlling Tree Growth

12. Some Rootstocks

13. Stooling

14. Layering

15. Forms of Trees and Bushes

16. The Restricted Shapes

17. How to Bud a Fruit Tree

18. Grafting

19. Relation of Rootstock and Scion

20. An Introduction to Pruning

21. Starting Aright: Shaping a Bush Apple Tree

22. Pruning for Fruit

23. Manuring Fruit Trees and Bushe (1)

24. Manuring Fruit Trees and Bushes (2)

25. Rogues and Suckers

26. More Enemies

27. Friends in Deed

28. A Crop Begins

29. Diseases of Fruit Trees

30. Apple and Pear Scab

31. Planting and Staking

32. The Top and Bottom of It

33. Planning a Fruit Garden

34. Storing Apples and Pears

35. Shapes and Sizes

36. Cooking Trials

37. Keeping Records

About the Author

R. T. Dixon

About the Editor

S. McB. Carson

R. W. Colton

