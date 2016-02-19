Fruit Growing
1st Edition
Rural Studies Activity Guide Book
Description
Fruit Growing studies fruits, including its characterization and kinds; essential agricultural, horticultural, and silvicultural practices; and consumption. This book first qualifies what fruit is and then discusses some fruits such as berries and bush fruits. Various practices in growing, maintaining, and harvesting fruits are then examined, including cutting, layering, pruning, stooling, grafting, and pruning. How to plan and maintain a fruit garden is also explained. The latter part concerns itself with fruit storage, preparation, and record keeping. This text is a very helpful guide for those interested in putting up their own fruit garden, as well as to those in the field of agriculture, horticulture, human nutrition, and food technology.
Table of Contents
1. What is a Fruit ?
2. The Fruits We Grow
3. Strawberries
4. Raspberries
5. Blackberries
6. The Bush Fruitsâ€”Blackcurrants
7. The Bush Fruitsâ€”Redcurrants and Whitecurrants
8. Gooseberries
9. Cuttings
10. Enemies of Soft Fruits
11. Controlling Tree Growth
12. Some Rootstocks
13. Stooling
14. Layering
15. Forms of Trees and Bushes
16. The Restricted Shapes
17. How to Bud a Fruit Tree
18. Grafting
19. Relation of Rootstock and Scion
20. An Introduction to Pruning
21. Starting Aright: Shaping a Bush Apple Tree
22. Pruning for Fruit
23. Manuring Fruit Trees and Bushe (1)
24. Manuring Fruit Trees and Bushes (2)
25. Rogues and Suckers
26. More Enemies
27. Friends in Deed
28. A Crop Begins
29. Diseases of Fruit Trees
30. Apple and Pear Scab
31. Planting and Staking
32. The Top and Bottom of It
33. Planning a Fruit Garden
34. Storing Apples and Pears
35. Shapes and Sizes
36. Cooking Trials
37. Keeping Records
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180984