Fruit and Vegetable Biotechnology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734678, 9781855736412

Fruit and Vegetable Biotechnology

1st Edition

Editors: V Valpuesta
eBook ISBN: 9781855736412
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734678
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2002
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Tools of genetic engineering in plants. Part 1 Targets for transformation: Genetic modification of agronomic traits in fruit crops; Genes involved in plant defence mechanisms; Genes selected for their role in modifying post-harvest life; Use of molecular genetics to improve food properties; Nutritional enhancement of plant foods. Part 2 Case studies: Tomato; Commercial developments with transgenic potato; Cucurbits, pepper, eggplant and other vegetables. Part 3 Consumer’s attitudes and risk assessment.

Description

Genetic modification is one of the most important and controversial issues facing the food industry. With its international team of contributors, Fruit and vegetable biotechnology analyses its major impact on fruit and vegetable cultivation and processing.

The book begins with an analysis of the methods available to the biotechnologist. Part one then considers the range of traits that have been the subject of modification. Chapter 3 discusses the modification of such agronomic traits as fruit quality and resistance to various kinds of environmental stress, as well as the use of molecular markers in plant breeding. Chapter 4 looks specifically at how biotechnology can improve plant defence mechanisms. The following three chapters then consider the genetic enhancement of fruit and vegetable ripening and post-harvest life, sensory properties such colour and flavour, processing functionality, and nutritional quality. Part two includes a number of case studies illustrating how genetic modification has enhanced particular fruits and vegetables, looking at a range of fruit and vegetables such as tomato, potato, melon, broccoli and cauliflower. Part three of the book considers the important issues of consumer attitudes and risk assessment.

Fruit and vegetable biotechnology is an important contribution to a key area of debate, and is essential reading for those involved both in cultivation and the processing of fruit and vegetables.

Key Features

  • Reviews techniques and their applications in improving production and product quality
  • Discusses how genetic modification has been applied to specific crops
  • Considers safety and consumer issues

Readership

Advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students; Academics; R&D scientists and food professionals with an interest in GM foods

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855736412
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855734678

Reviews

All food research centres and universities should have a copy…it would be hard to find a more succinct and up-to-the-minute technical summary on fruit and vegetable technology than this text., Food Technology in New Zealand
…a useful resource for advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students, academics, R&D scientists and food professionals with an interest in GM foods., Food Science and Technology

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

V Valpuesta Editor

Victoriano Valpuesta Universidad de Malaga, Spain

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad de Malaga, Spain

