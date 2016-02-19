Frontiers of Bioorganic Chemistry and Molecular Biology

Table of Contents



Introductory Speech

Indications of a Common Reaction Mechanism of Enzymes Catalyzing the Hydrolysis of Pyrophosphate Bonds

Highlights in the Study of Enzymic Amino Group Transfer: Metabolic Role, Structure and Catalytic Mechanism of Transaminases

The Role of Secondary Specificity in Catalysis by Proteolytic Enzymes

Enzyme Having Covalently Bound Flavins

Structure and Evolution of Glutamate Dehydrogenases

Structural and Functional Properties of Cytochrome C Oxidase

Glycosyl Transferases in Oligosaccharide Biosynthesis and their Use in Structure-Function Analysis of Glycoproteins

Enzymes for Splitting and Synthesizing the Glycosidic Linkages in Carbohydrate Determinants of Glycoproteins

A Valinomycin Analogue Containing Only Naturally-Occurring Amino Acids

Toxic Components from Buthus eupeus and Lucosa singoriensis Venoms

Physiological Significance of the Constituent Polypetide Chains of Ricin D

Recognition of Peptide Hormones and Kinins: Molecular Aspects of the Problem

Synthesis and Structure-Functional Studies on Heme Peptide Models of Natural Oxygen-Binding Hemoproteins

Proteins of the Cottonseed

Insulin-Dependent Cytoplasmic Regulator. Separation, Identification and Investigation of Insulin-Like Action

Progress in the Chemical Synthesis of Proinsulin

Mitochondrial Membrane-Bound Steroid Hydroxylating Systems: Structure and Functions

Analysis of Local Environment of Histidine Residues in Proteins by Hydrogen-Tritium Exchange Reaction

The Conformations Observed in the N Terminal A Chain Residues of Insulin

Globular Proteins and their Associations

Complementation of Protein Crystal Structures by NMR Studies in Solution

Studies of Acid Protease Structures by Molecular Replacement Method

Drug Metabolism and the Function of Cytochrome P-450

Changes in Rat Liver Glycolytic Reactions During Fluoroacetate Poisoning

Chemistry and Biochemistry of Thuringiensin, A Natural Analogue of ATP

Problems of Studies of Specific Cell Autoregulators (on the Example of Substances Produced by Some Actinomycetes)

Biological Implications of Recent Discoveries in the Marine Sterol Field

Problems of Regulation, Synthesis and Metabolism of Natural Compounds

Some New Results in the Total Synthesis of Estrogens

Synthetic Approaches to 14-Hydroxysteroids

New Phytoecdysones

The Problem of Division of Biological Functions of Endogenous Substances

Extant Flora with Respect to its Chemistry

Hormone-Receptor Interactions: A Study of the Molecular Mechanism of Receptor Stimulation in Isolated Fat Cells by the Partial Agonist Corticotropin-(5-24)-Icosapeptide

Messenger Ribonucleoproteins (Informosomes)

Selection of mRNA Initiation Sites for Protein Synthesis in Prokaryotes

The Ribosomal Peptidyl Transferase Center. Possible Bases for the Common Action of Peptide Bond Formation Inhibitors of Bacterial and Eukaryotic Ribosomes

Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases: Approaches to the Structure and Function of the Active Centers

Diversity of Sugar Pucker in the Nucleic Acids

Three Levels of Chromatin Structure

Biosynthesis and Properties of Normal and Mutant E. coli RNA Polymerase

Isolation, Cloning and Studies on the Structural Organization of Eukaryotic Genes

Primary Organization and Functioning of the Nucleosome Core Particle of Chromatin

Polyalkylating RNA Complementary to Selected DNA as a Tool for Gene-Directed Mutagenesis

Effective Solid Phase Method for the Synthesis of Oligodeoxyribonucleotides

E.ooli RNA-Polymerase Interactions with the Substrates and Template. The Primary Structures of the Phage 434 Promoters

The Use of Ultraviolet-Induced Polynucleotide-Protein Crosslinks in Studies of Nucleoprotein Structure

Structural Studies of the Elongation Factor G from Escheriohia coli

The Cycling of Ca2+ Across the Inner Mitochondrial Membrane

Sources of Energy for Membrane Transport in Yeasts

Lateral Molecular Motions in Membranes

Appearance of Photoinduced Potential on Photoreceptor Membrane

The Study of Ionophoric Effect of Some New Derivatives of Cyclic Polyethers on Artificial and Biological Membranes

Heavy Water Effects on Excitable Membranes

Mechanisms of Cell Adhesion to Cellular and Non-Cellular Surfaces

Bioelectrocatalysis as a New Phenomenon