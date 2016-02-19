Frontiers of Bioorganic Chemistry and Molecular Biology
Proceedings of the International Symposium on Frontiers of Bioorganic Chemistry and Molecular Biology, Moscow and Tashkent, USSR, 25 September - 2 October 1978
Frontiers of Bioorganic Chemistry and Molecular Biology covers the proceedings of the International Symposium on Frontiers of Bioorganic Chemistry and Molecular Biology, held in Moscow and Tashkent, USSR on September 25-October 2, 1978. This symposium is devoted to a discussion of the physico-chemical basis of life processes. This book contains 56 chapters, and reflects the results in the study of peptides and proteins, nucleic acids, polysaccharides, and other biopolymers. Other chapters deal with the study of low molecular regulators, including steroids, alkaloids, and antibiotics. This book also includes discussion of the achievements in the study of genetic structures and of cellular protein synthesizing systems of the molecular basis of enzymic catalysis and of bioenergetic processes. This book will be of value to biochemists and molecular biologists.
Table of Contents
Introductory Speech
Indications of a Common Reaction Mechanism of Enzymes Catalyzing the Hydrolysis of Pyrophosphate Bonds
Highlights in the Study of Enzymic Amino Group Transfer: Metabolic Role, Structure and Catalytic Mechanism of Transaminases
The Role of Secondary Specificity in Catalysis by Proteolytic Enzymes
Enzyme Having Covalently Bound Flavins
Structure and Evolution of Glutamate Dehydrogenases
Structural and Functional Properties of Cytochrome C Oxidase
Glycosyl Transferases in Oligosaccharide Biosynthesis and their Use in Structure-Function Analysis of Glycoproteins
Enzymes for Splitting and Synthesizing the Glycosidic Linkages in Carbohydrate Determinants of Glycoproteins
A Valinomycin Analogue Containing Only Naturally-Occurring Amino Acids
Toxic Components from Buthus eupeus and Lucosa singoriensis Venoms
Physiological Significance of the Constituent Polypetide Chains of Ricin D
Recognition of Peptide Hormones and Kinins: Molecular Aspects of the Problem
Synthesis and Structure-Functional Studies on Heme Peptide Models of Natural Oxygen-Binding Hemoproteins
Proteins of the Cottonseed
Insulin-Dependent Cytoplasmic Regulator. Separation, Identification and Investigation of Insulin-Like Action
Progress in the Chemical Synthesis of Proinsulin
Mitochondrial Membrane-Bound Steroid Hydroxylating Systems: Structure and Functions
Analysis of Local Environment of Histidine Residues in Proteins by Hydrogen-Tritium Exchange Reaction
The Conformations Observed in the N Terminal A Chain Residues of Insulin
Globular Proteins and their Associations
Complementation of Protein Crystal Structures by NMR Studies in Solution
Studies of Acid Protease Structures by Molecular Replacement Method
Drug Metabolism and the Function of Cytochrome P-450
Changes in Rat Liver Glycolytic Reactions During Fluoroacetate Poisoning
Chemistry and Biochemistry of Thuringiensin, A Natural Analogue of ATP
Problems of Studies of Specific Cell Autoregulators (on the Example of Substances Produced by Some Actinomycetes)
Biological Implications of Recent Discoveries in the Marine Sterol Field
Problems of Regulation, Synthesis and Metabolism of Natural Compounds
Some New Results in the Total Synthesis of Estrogens
Synthetic Approaches to 14-Hydroxysteroids
New Phytoecdysones
The Problem of Division of Biological Functions of Endogenous Substances
Extant Flora with Respect to its Chemistry
Hormone-Receptor Interactions: A Study of the Molecular Mechanism of Receptor Stimulation in Isolated Fat Cells by the Partial Agonist Corticotropin-(5-24)-Icosapeptide
Messenger Ribonucleoproteins (Informosomes)
Selection of mRNA Initiation Sites for Protein Synthesis in Prokaryotes
The Ribosomal Peptidyl Transferase Center. Possible Bases for the Common Action of Peptide Bond Formation Inhibitors of Bacterial and Eukaryotic Ribosomes
Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases: Approaches to the Structure and Function of the Active Centers
Diversity of Sugar Pucker in the Nucleic Acids
Three Levels of Chromatin Structure
Biosynthesis and Properties of Normal and Mutant E. coli RNA Polymerase
Isolation, Cloning and Studies on the Structural Organization of Eukaryotic Genes
Primary Organization and Functioning of the Nucleosome Core Particle of Chromatin
Polyalkylating RNA Complementary to Selected DNA as a Tool for Gene-Directed Mutagenesis
Effective Solid Phase Method for the Synthesis of Oligodeoxyribonucleotides
E.ooli RNA-Polymerase Interactions with the Substrates and Template. The Primary Structures of the Phage 434 Promoters
The Use of Ultraviolet-Induced Polynucleotide-Protein Crosslinks in Studies of Nucleoprotein Structure
Structural Studies of the Elongation Factor G from Escheriohia coli
The Cycling of Ca2+ Across the Inner Mitochondrial Membrane
Sources of Energy for Membrane Transport in Yeasts
Lateral Molecular Motions in Membranes
Appearance of Photoinduced Potential on Photoreceptor Membrane
The Study of Ionophoric Effect of Some New Derivatives of Cyclic Polyethers on Artificial and Biological Membranes
Heavy Water Effects on Excitable Membranes
Mechanisms of Cell Adhesion to Cellular and Non-Cellular Surfaces
Bioelectrocatalysis as a New Phenomenon
