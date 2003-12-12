Frontiers in Viral Hepatitis provides a compilation of the research from over 40 key opinion leaders in the field of Hepatitis. The book focuses on the latest advances in the search for new, more effective therapeutic options and related topics in viral hepatitis. These include regulatory issues, epidemiology, and emerging viruses; immunology and vaccines; viral hepatitis B and C infections in children; genetics pathology and viral diagnosis; cell systems and animal models; novel therapeutics for hepatitis B and C; resistance and therapeutic strategies in humans; and prevention and treatment options for hepatocellular carcinoma.

The breadth of information published in this volume provides insight into current prevention and treatment options. Recent advances in our understanding of the molecular biology, immunology and pathogenesis of hepatitis viruses have accelerated at a remarkable rate, offering a more comprehensive perspective on hepatitis.