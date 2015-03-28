Frontiers in Noninvasive Cardiac Mapping, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323356510, 9780323356749

Frontiers in Noninvasive Cardiac Mapping, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 7-1

1st Edition

Authors: Ashok Shah
eBook ISBN: 9780323356749
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323356510
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2015
Description

This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics examines Frontiers in Non-invasive Cardiac Mapping. Topics include imaging of heart rhythm disorders, experimental validation and modeling of validation, challenges and future directions of inverse problems, phase mapping of cardiac fibrillation, frequency domain analysis, analysis of diagnostic 12-lead electrocardiography and 3D non-invasive mapping, and many more.

Details

About the Authors

Ashok Shah Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Hôpital Cardiologique du Haut-Lévêque

