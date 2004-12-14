Frontiers in Magnetospheric Plasma Physics, Volume 16

Preface - M. Hoshino, Y. Omura, L. J. Lanzerotti

Ten Years of Geotail and Its Current Status: A Brief Summary - T. Mukai

CHAPTER 1: Magnetospheric Dynamics

C. P. Escoubet and M. Fehringer, Cluster: New View of the Boundaries of the Magnetosphere

M. Fujimoto, T. Mukai, and S. Kokubun, The Structure of Plasma Sheet Under Northward IMF

M. N. Nishino, T. Terasawa, and M. Hoshino, Geotail Observation of the Cold Plasma Sheet in the Duskside Magnetotail

S. Imada, M. Hoshino, and T. Mukai, The Dawn-Dusk Asymmetry in Magnetosheath and the Leakage of Energetic Electrons: The GEOTAIL Observation

T. K. M. Nakamura and M. Fujimoto, Electron Inertia Effects in an MHD-Scale Kelvin-Helmholtz Vortex

M. Nowada, T. Sakurai, and T. Mukai, On the Ion Properties within the Subsolar Magnetopause Current Layer: Dependence on the IMF Bz Polarity

M. Nosé, R. W. McEntire, and S. P. Christon, Influence of Solar Wind on Source of Ring Current Plasma

O. Troshichev, Relationship between Plasma and Magnetic Field Parameters in the Distant Tail

A. Matsuoka, Compressional Variations Propagating in the Distant Tail Observed by Geotail on October 2, 1994

T. Sakurai, Y. Tonegawa, Y. Shinkai, and M. Nowada, Dayside Outer Magnetosphere ULF Waves Observed by Geotail

K. Ishisaka, T. Okada, H. Hayakawa, T. Mukai, and H. Matsumoto, Application of Spacecraft Potentail to Investigate the Distribution of Low-Energy Plasma in Magnetosphere

Y. Takei, T. Mukai, Y. Saito, H. Hayakawa, and K. Tsuruda, Geotail Study of Comparison between the Double-Probe Electric Fields and the Convection Electric Fields in the Distant Tail

CHAPTER 2: Current Sheet and Magnetic Reconnection

T. Nagai, Magnetic Reconnection in the Magnetotail: Review of the Japanese Contribution with the Spacecraft Geotail

L. M. Zelenyi, H. V. Malova, V. Yu. Popov, D. C. Delcourt, and A. S. Sharma, Bifurcated Thin Current Sheets in the Earth’s Magnetosphere: Comparison of Model and “in situ” Observations

M. Hoshino, Stratified Current Sheet During Plasma Sheet Thinning

A. T. Y. Lui, Kinetic Instabilities in a Thin Current Sheet

I. Shinohara, and M. Fujimoto, Formation of Thin Electron Current Layer Associated with Lower-Hybrid Drift Instability and Its Relation to Quick Reconnection Triggering

C. Hashimoto, R. TanDokoro, and M. Fujimoto, Effects of Guide Field in Three-Dimensional Magnetic Reconnection

K. Kondoh, M. Ugai and T. Shimizu, Computer Simulations on the Spontaneous Fast Reconnection Evolution in Three Dimensions

T. Shimizu and M. Ugai, Supersonic and Subsonic Expansion Acceleration Mechanisms in Fast Magnetic Reconnection

R. TanDokoro and M. Fujimoto, Instability at the Leading Edge of a Reconnection Jet

T. Yokoyama, Solar Flares and Magnetic Reconnection

CHAPTER 3: Magnetospheric Substorms

L.. R. Lyons, Types of Auroral-Zone Disturbances: Current Status on Identification and Understanding

H. Kawano, C. T. Russell, G. Rostoker, G. Le, G. K. Parks, Y. Saito, and T. Mukai, Geotail-Polar Observation of Substorm-Time Field Increase in the Tail and the Polar Magnetosphere

R. Nakamura, W. Baumjohann, H. Noda, K. Torkar, T. Nagai, M. Fujimoto, T. Mukai, B. Klecker, G. Paschmann, P. Puhl-Quinn, H. Vaith, J. Bogdanova, A. Balogh, H. R`eme, J. A. Sauvaud, J. Quinn, R. Torbert, L. Kistler, Plasma Sheet Expansion Observed by Cluster and Geotail

A. Ieda , T. Mukai, S. Machida, J.-H. Shue, S.-I. Ohtani, T. Nagai, and Y. Saito, Diﬀerence Between Earthward and Tailward Flows in Their Dependences on Geomagnetic and IMF Conditions

T. Nagai, R. Nakamura, T. Hori, and S. Kokubun, The Loading-Unloading Process in the Magnetotail During a Prolonged Steady Southward IMF Bz Period

H. Nakai and Y. Kamide, Magnetotail Deflation: Geotail Observation

M. Nosé, R. W. McEntire, and S. P. Christon, Comparison of Energetic Ion Composition Between Ring Current and Plasma Sheet

CHAPTER 4: Microscopic Processes in Space Plasmas

R. R. Anderson, H. Matsumoto, K. Hashimoto, H. Kojima, Y. Kasaba, M. L.. Kaiser, J.-L.. Bougeret, J.-L.. Steinberg, and G. Rostoker, Geotail, Polar, and Wind Observations of Auroral Kilometric Radiation

K. T. Murata, W. Kurth, K. Hashimoto, and H. Matsumoto, Occultations of Auroral Kilometric Radiation in the vicinity of the Earth

H. Takano, I. Nagano, S. Yagitani, H. Matsumoto, Lobe Trapped Continuum Radiation Generated in the Distant Magnetotail,

Y. Kasahara, H. Uchiyama, and Y. Goto, Whistler Mode Chorus Observed Around the Plasmapause During Magnetic Storms

P. Song, B. W. Reinisch, X. Huang and J. L. Green, Magnetospheric Active Wave Experiments

Y. Kasaba, H. Matsumoto, Y. Omura, and T. Mukai, 2fp Radio Source in Geotail Observations and Numerical Simulations-Microscopic View-

P. H. Yoon, Weak Langmuir Turbulence

T. Mizuta and M. Hoshino, New Non-Stochastic Acceleration in Multi-Component Plasmas

CHAPTER 5: Shocks and Interplanetary Phenomena

T. Terasawa, Geotail Observations of Solar Wind and Interplanetary Phenomena

K. Nakata, T. Terasawa, N. Shimada, I. Shinohara, Y. Saito, and T. Mukai, Whistler Waves in Upstream Region of Interplanetary Shocks

K. Igarashi, T. Terasawa, T. Mukai, Y. Saito, K. Bamert, R. Kallenbach, and B. Klecker, Wave-Particle Interaction in the Bastille Shock of Year 2000

N. Shimada and M. Hoshino, Particle-Field Dynamics in the Shock Transition Region

K. Shin, H. Kojima, H. Matsumoto, and T. Mukai, Electrostatic Quasi-Monochromatic Waves Downstream of the Bow Shock: Geotail Observations

K. Keika, M. Nose, S. P. Christon, and R. W. McEntire, Geomagnetic Activity Dependence of Occurrence Probability and Spatial Distribution of Upstream Events

Y. Takei, T.Terasawa, M. Nakamura, T. Mukai, H. Hayakawa, A. Matsuoka, H. Takasaki, and K. Shibata, Enhancement of Sunward Double-Probe Electric Field Observed By Geotail During the Solar Flare

M. Oka and T. Terasawa, Quest for Waves Excited by Interstellar Helium Pickup Ions