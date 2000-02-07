Frontiers in Dusty Plasmas

Preface. Introduction. Part I. Basic Dusty Plasmas. Perspectives of collective processes in dusty plasmas: a keynote address (P.K. Shukla). Non-ideal effects in dusty plasmas (N.N. Rao). The kinetic approach to dusty plasmas (V.N. Tsytovich, U. de Angelis). Dynamical and structural properties of strongly coupled dusty plasmas (M.S. Murillo). Directional ordering and dynamics in dusty plasmas (J.E. Hammerberg, et al.) Multiple-sheath and the time-dependent grain charge in a plasma with trapped ions (Y.-N. Nejoh). Surface charge on a spherical dust (H. Amemiya). Numerical simulation model for dust expansion into a plasma (G.S. Chae et al.). Interaction potential between two Debye spheres (J.X. Ma, F. Pan). Coupling of waves and energy conversion in a slowly varying nonuniform dusty plasma (M. Khan et al.). Part II. Plasma Crystals - New Material. Classical atom-like dust Coulomb clusters in plasma traps (Lin I, et al.). Crystallography and statics of Coulomb crystals (Y. Hayashi, A. Sawai). Monolayer plasma crystals: experiments and simulations (J. Goree et al.). Nonlinear dust equilibria in space and laboratory plasmas (V.N. Tsytovich). Dust particle structures in low-temperature plasmas (A.P. Nefedov). Experimental evidence for attractive and repulsive forces in dust molecules (A. Melzer, V.A. Schweigert, A. Piel). Self-organization in dusty plasmas (S. Benkadda et al.). Dynamical properties of strongly coupled dusty plasmas (S. Hamaguchi, H. Ohta). Structures and structural transitions in strongly-coupled Yukawa dusty plasmas and mixtures (H. Totsuji et al.). Vortex chains and tripolar vortices in dusty plasma flow (J. Vranjeŝ, G. Mari, P.K. Shukla). Dynamical structure factor of dusty plasmas including collisions (A. Wierling, V.J. Bednarek, G. Ropke ). Melting of the defect dust crystal in a rf discharge (I.V. Schweigert, et al.). Part III. Industrial Applications. On the powder formation in industrial reactive rf plasmas (Ch. Hollenstein et al.). Trapping and processing of dust particles in a low-pressure discharge (E. Stoffels et al.). Effects of gravity, gas and plasma on arc-production of fullerenes (T. Mieno). Formation of dust and its role in fusion devices (J. Winter). The formation and behavior of particles in silane discharges (A. Gallagher). Dust particles influence on a sheath in a thermoionic discharge (M. Mikikian et al.). Plasma deposition of silicon clusters: a way to produce silicon thin films with medium-range order? (P. Roca, I. Cabarrocas). Part IV. Atmospheric and Astrophysics. Formation of a dust-plasma cloud (A.M. Ignatov). Effects of dust on Alfven waves in space and astrophysical plasmas (N.F. Cramer, S.V. Vladimirov). Investigation of plasma irregularity generation in expanding ionospheric dust clouds (W.A. Scales et al.). Mass distributions and self-gravitation in dusty plasmas (F. Verheest). Statistical description and 3D computer modeling of relaxing dusty plasmas (Y.I. Chutov et al.). Regular structures in dusty plasmas due to gravitational fields (N.L. Tsintsadze et al.). A rocket-borne detector for charged atmospheric aerosols (S. Robertson et al.). Paleo-heliosphere: effects of the interstellar dusty wind based on a laboratory simulation (S. Minami, S. Miono). Current loop coalescence in dusty plasmas (J.I. Sakai, N.F. Cramer). Jeans-Buneman instability in non-ideal dusty plasmas (S.R. Pillay). Part V. Basic Experiments. Waves and instabilities in dusty plasmas (N. D'Angelo). Dust charging in the laboratory and in space (M. Horanyi, S. Robertson). Charging measurements and planetary ring simulation by fine particle plasmas (T. Yokota). Structure controls of fine-particle clouds in dc discharge plasmas (N. Sato et al.). Structural formation and stability of Coulomb clouds in medium through low gas pressure range (S. Takamura et al.). Poster Sessions. A: Basic physics of dusty plasmas. B: Strongly coupled dusty plasmas. C: Collective effects and astrophysics.