Frontiers in Computational Chemistry: Volume 2

Jeffry is the Lambert F. Minucci Endowed Chair in Engineering and Computational Sciences and Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Duquesne University. He earned a B.A. from Thiel College, a PhD in Physical Chemistry from Purdue University, and was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Houston. His research interests include the development and application of biomolecular simulation software, the study of neurotransmitter transporters, the electronic structure of solid-state materials, and the thermoresponsive behavior of smart polymers. He has published 100+ peer-reviewed papers in physical chemistry and received over $6M in external research funding. He was a recipient of a Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award, was the chair of the ACS COMP Division, and is an ACS Fellow. Dr. Madura received the 2014 ACS Pittsburgh Local Section Award. He is a co-author to the textbook titled General Chemistry: Principles and Modern Applications as well as a co-author to a physical chemistry solutions manual. He received the Bayer School of Natural and Environmental Sciences and the Duquesne University Presidential Award for Excellence in Scholarship in 2007, and the Bayer School of Natural and Environmental Sciences Award for Excellence in Service in 2004. He is currently a co-editor of the Journal of Molecular Graphics and Modelling.