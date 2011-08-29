Frontiers in Clinical Neurotoxicology, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 29-3
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Dobbs Daniel Rusyniak
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711116
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th August 2011
Page Count: 200
Description
This issue of Neurologic Clinics addresses the neurologic consequences of exposure to environmental toxins.
About the Authors
Michael Dobbs Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Departments of Neurology, Preventive Medicine, and Graduate Center for Toxicology; Neurology Residency Program Director, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, KY
Daniel Rusyniak Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Indiana University School of Medicine
