Frontal Sinus Disease: Contemporary Management, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface: Frontal Sinus Disease: Contemporary Management
2. Overview of Frontal Sinus Pathology and Management
3. Evaluation and Decision Making in Frontal Sinus Surgery
4. Medical Management of Frontal Sinusitis
5. Anatomic Considerations in Frontal Sinus Surgery
6. Instrumentation in Frontal Sinus Surgery
7. Preventing and Managing Complications in Frontal Sinus Surgery
8. Balloon Catheter Dilation of the Frontal Sinus Ostium
9. Utility of Image-Guidance in Frontal Sinus Surgery
10. Standard Endoscopic Approaches in Frontal Sinus Surgery: Technical Pearls and Approach Selection
11. Endoscopic Approaches to the Frontal Sinus: Modifications of the Existing Techniques and Proposed Classification
12. Outcomes After Frontal Sinus Surgery: An Evidence-Based Review
13. Management of Frontal Sinus Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks and Encephaloceles
14. Management of Frontal Sinus Tumors
15. Open Frontal Sinus Surgery: A Lost Art
16. Index
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Jean Anderson Eloy and Michael Setzen, is devoted to the Contemporary Management of Frontal Sinusitis. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Overview of Frontal Sinus Management; Evaluation and Decision-Making in Patients with Frontal Sinusitis; Medical Management of Frontal Sinusitis; Surgical Anatomic Consideration in Frontal Sinus Surgery; Instrumentation in Frontal Sinus Surgery; Preventing and Managing Complications in Frontal Sinus Surgery; Frontal Sinus Balloon Dilation; Utility of Image-Guidance in Frontal Sinus Surgery; Standard Endoscopic Approaches in Frontal Sinus Surgery: Technical Pearls and Approach Selection; Modification of the Standard Frontal Sinus Endoscopic Approaches; Outcomes after Frontal Sinus Surgery: An Evidence-Based Review; Management of Frontal Sinus Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks and Encephaloceles; Management of Frontal Sinus Tumors; and Open Frontal Sinus Surgery.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 27th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323446259
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323446242
About the Authors
Jean Eloy Author
Professor and Vice Chairman; Director, Rhinology and Sinus Surgery
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chairman; Director, Rhinology and Sinus Surgery; Director, Otolaryngology Research; Co-Director, Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery Program, Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, Center for Skull Base and Pituitary Surgery, Neurological Institute of New Jersey; Professor of Neurological Surgery, Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Departments of Neurological Surgery and Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, New Jersey
Michael Setzen Author
Past President, American Rhinologic Society (ARS)
Affiliations and Expertise
Past President, American Rhinologic Society (ARS); Past Chair Board of Governors, American Academy of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS); Chief Rhinology Section, North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, New York; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, New York University School of Medicine; Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor Otolaryngology, Weill Cornell University College of Medicine, New York, New York; Michael Setzen Otolaryngology, PC, Great Neck, New York