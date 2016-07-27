Frontal Sinus Disease: Contemporary Management, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323446242, 9780323446259

Frontal Sinus Disease: Contemporary Management, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-4

1st Edition

Authors: Jean Eloy Michael Setzen
eBook ISBN: 9780323446259
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323446242
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th July 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Preface: Frontal Sinus Disease: Contemporary Management
    2. Overview of Frontal Sinus Pathology and Management
    3. Evaluation and Decision Making in Frontal Sinus Surgery
    4. Medical Management of Frontal Sinusitis
    5. Anatomic Considerations in Frontal Sinus Surgery
    6. Instrumentation in Frontal Sinus Surgery
    7. Preventing and Managing Complications in Frontal Sinus Surgery
    8. Balloon Catheter Dilation of the Frontal Sinus Ostium
    9. Utility of Image-Guidance in Frontal Sinus Surgery
    10. Standard Endoscopic Approaches in Frontal Sinus Surgery: Technical Pearls and Approach Selection
    11. Endoscopic Approaches to the Frontal Sinus: Modifications of the Existing Techniques and Proposed Classification
    12. Outcomes After Frontal Sinus Surgery: An Evidence-Based Review
    13. Management of Frontal Sinus Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks and Encephaloceles
    14. Management of Frontal Sinus Tumors
    15. Open Frontal Sinus Surgery: A Lost Art
    16. Index

Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Jean Anderson Eloy and Michael Setzen, is devoted to the Contemporary Management of Frontal Sinusitis. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Overview of Frontal Sinus Management; Evaluation and Decision-Making in Patients with Frontal Sinusitis; Medical Management of Frontal Sinusitis; Surgical Anatomic Consideration in Frontal Sinus Surgery; Instrumentation in Frontal Sinus Surgery; Preventing and Managing Complications in Frontal Sinus Surgery; Frontal Sinus Balloon Dilation; Utility of Image-Guidance in Frontal Sinus Surgery; Standard Endoscopic Approaches in Frontal Sinus Surgery: Technical Pearls and Approach Selection; Modification of the Standard Frontal Sinus Endoscopic Approaches; Outcomes after Frontal Sinus Surgery: An Evidence-Based Review; Management of Frontal Sinus Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks and Encephaloceles; Management of Frontal Sinus Tumors; and Open Frontal Sinus Surgery.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323446259
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323446242

About the Authors

Jean Eloy Author

Professor and Vice Chairman; Director, Rhinology and Sinus Surgery

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chairman; Director, Rhinology and Sinus Surgery; Director, Otolaryngology Research; Co-Director, Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery Program, Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, Center for Skull Base and Pituitary Surgery, Neurological Institute of New Jersey; Professor of Neurological Surgery, Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Departments of Neurological Surgery and Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, New Jersey

Michael Setzen Author

Past President, American Rhinologic Society (ARS)

Affiliations and Expertise

Past President, American Rhinologic Society (ARS); Past Chair Board of Governors, American Academy of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS); Chief Rhinology Section, North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, New York; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, New York University School of Medicine; Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor Otolaryngology, Weill Cornell University College of Medicine, New York, New York; Michael Setzen Otolaryngology, PC, Great Neck, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.