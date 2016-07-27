Frontal Sinus Disease: Contemporary Management, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-4

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Jean Anderson Eloy and Michael Setzen, is devoted to the Contemporary Management of Frontal Sinusitis. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Overview of Frontal Sinus Management; Evaluation and Decision-Making in Patients with Frontal Sinusitis; Medical Management of Frontal Sinusitis; Surgical Anatomic Consideration in Frontal Sinus Surgery; Instrumentation in Frontal Sinus Surgery; Preventing and Managing Complications in Frontal Sinus Surgery; Frontal Sinus Balloon Dilation; Utility of Image-Guidance in Frontal Sinus Surgery; Standard Endoscopic Approaches in Frontal Sinus Surgery: Technical Pearls and Approach Selection; Modification of the Standard Frontal Sinus Endoscopic Approaches; Outcomes after Frontal Sinus Surgery: An Evidence-Based Review; Management of Frontal Sinus Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks and Encephaloceles; Management of Frontal Sinus Tumors; and Open Frontal Sinus Surgery.