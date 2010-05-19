Front Office Management for the Veterinary Team
1st Edition
Description
The only book of its kind, Front Office Management for the Veterinary Team focuses on the day-to-day duties of the veterinary team. It offers a complete guide to scheduling appointments, billing and accounting, communicating effectively and compassionately with clients, managing medical records, budgeting, marketing your practice, managing inventory, using outside diagnostic laboratory services, and much more. Written by Heather Prendergast, RVT, CVPM, this manual simplifies essential tasks with step-by-step instructions!
Key Features
- Exercises on the Evolve website offer additional practice with front office tasks.
- Interactive working forms give you experience completing sample checks, deposit slips, patient history forms, and incident reports.
- The latest information on electronic banking and tax forms ensures that you adhere to the most current financial guidelines.
- What Would You Do/Not Do boxes provide scenarios to expose you to real-life situations that occur in veterinary practice and guide you through to an appropriate resolution.
- Review questions test your understanding of concepts presented in each chapter.
- Practice Point boxes highlight practical information to remember while on the job.
- Veterinary Practice and the Law boxes provide essential information about laws that you must know in order to run an ethical practice and to protect the practice.
- Key terms and learning objectives guide you through study of the most important content.
Table of Contents
Part I: Veterinary Practice as a Business
1. Veterinary HealthCare Team Members
2. The Receptionist Team
3. Team Management
4. Veterinary Ethics and Legal Issues
5. Human Resources
6. Stress and Burnout
7. Practice Design
8. Technology in the Office
9. Outside Diagnostic Laboratory Services
11. Marketing
Part II: Communication Management
11. Client Communications
12. Interacting with a Grieving Client
Part III: Veterinary Practice Systems
13. Appointment Management Systems
14. Medical Records Management
15. Inventory Management
16. Controlled Substances
17. Logs
18. Accounts Receivable
19. Pet Health Insurance
20. Preparing and Maintaining a Budget
21. Occupational Hazards and Safety Issues
22. Security
Part IV: Clinical Assisting in the Veterinary Practice
23. Clinical Assisting
24. Calculations and Conversions
25. Professional Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 19th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437728651
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290425
About the Author
Heather Prendergast
Affiliations and Expertise
Certified Practice Manager, Jornada Veterinary Clinic, Las Cruces, New Mexico
