Description

The only book of its kind, Front Office Management for the Veterinary Team focuses on the day-to-day duties of the veterinary team. It offers a complete guide to scheduling appointments, billing and accounting, communicating effectively and compassionately with clients, managing medical records, budgeting, marketing your practice, managing inventory, using outside diagnostic laboratory services, and much more. Written by Heather Prendergast, RVT, CVPM, this manual simplifies essential tasks with step-by-step instructions!

Key Features

    • Exercises on the Evolve website offer additional practice with front office tasks.
    • Interactive working forms give you experience completing sample checks, deposit slips, patient history forms, and incident reports.
    • The latest information on electronic banking and tax forms ensures that you adhere to the most current financial guidelines.
    • What Would You Do/Not Do boxes provide scenarios to expose you to real-life situations that occur in veterinary practice and guide you through to an appropriate resolution.
    • Review questions test your understanding of concepts presented in each chapter.
    • Practice Point boxes highlight practical information to remember while on the job.
    • Veterinary Practice and the Law boxes provide essential information about laws that you must know in order to run an ethical practice and to protect the practice.
    • Key terms and learning objectives guide you through study of the most important content.

    Table of Contents

    Part I: Veterinary Practice as a Business

    1. Veterinary HealthCare Team Members

    2. The Receptionist Team

    3. Team Management

    4. Veterinary Ethics and Legal Issues

    5. Human Resources

    6. Stress and Burnout

    7. Practice Design

    8. Technology in the Office

    9. Outside Diagnostic Laboratory Services

    11. Marketing

    Part II: Communication Management

    11. Client Communications

    12. Interacting with a Grieving Client

    Part III: Veterinary Practice Systems

    13. Appointment Management Systems

    14. Medical Records Management

    15. Inventory Management

    16. Controlled Substances

    17. Logs

    18. Accounts Receivable

    19. Pet Health Insurance

    20. Preparing and Maintaining a Budget

    21. Occupational Hazards and Safety Issues

    22. Security

    Part IV: Clinical Assisting in the Veterinary Practice

    23. Clinical Assisting

    24. Calculations and Conversions

    25. Professional Development

    About the Author

    Heather Prendergast

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Certified Practice Manager, Jornada Veterinary Clinic, Las Cruces, New Mexico

