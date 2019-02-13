Front Office Management for the Veterinary Team - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323570404, 9780323570428

Front Office Management for the Veterinary Team

3rd Edition

Authors: Heather Prendergast
Paperback ISBN: 9780323570404
eBook ISBN: 9780323570428
eBook ISBN: 9780323570411
eBook ISBN: 9780323570435
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th February 2019
Page Count: 416
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Learn to navigate the day-to-day skills you need to be a valuable member of the veterinary office team! Front Office Management for the Veterinary Team, 3rd Edition covers veterinary office duties ranging from: scheduling appointments to billing and accounting, managing inventory and medical records, marketing, using outside diagnostic laboratory services, and communicating effectively and compassionately with clients. This edition includes two all-new chapters on strategic planning and leadership, updated coverage of office procedures, veterinary ethics, and technology. In addition, this complete guide to veterinary practice management features step-by-step instructions, making it easier for you to master vital front office tasks!

Key Features

  • UPDATED! Chapters include the most current information on team leadership, veterinary ethics and legal issues, human resources, and finance management.
  • UPDATED! Coverage of technology and procedures includes new computer screen shots and new photos.
  • Comprehensive coverage of front office skills includes telephone skills, appointment scheduling, admitting and discharging patients, and communicating with clients.
  • Review questions and suggested activities reinforce important concepts presented in each chapter.
  • Coverage of clinical assisting ranges from examinations and history taking for patients to kennels and boarding procedures, as well as radiology and laboratory procedures.
  • Veterinary Ethics and Legal Issues chapter helps you protect the practice, and run an office based on ethical principles.
  • An Evolve companion website lets you practice front office tasks with exercises in bookkeeping/accounts receivable, appointment management, and charting.
  • Downloadable working forms offer practice in completing sample checks, laboratory forms, and incident reports.
  • Information on electronic banking and tax forms ensures that you adhere to the latest financial guidelines.
  • Information on security in office communication covers the most current methods of safe, electronic communication.
  • Practice Point boxes highlight practical information to remember while on the job.
  • Veterinary Hospital Managers Association (VHMA) Critical　Competencies are highlighted in each chapter.

Table of Contents

Section I: Veterinary Practice Team and Development
1. Veterinary Health Care Team Members
2. The Leadership Team
3. The Receptionist Team
4. The Veterinary Technician Team
5. Human Resources
6. Veterinary Ethics and Legal Issues
7. Compassion Fatigue, Burnout and Suicide Awareness
8. Professional Development
9. Strategic Planning

Section II: Veterinary Operations
10. Marketing Management
11. Financial Management
12. Client Leadership
13. Appointment Management
14. Medical Records Management
15. Inventory Management
16. Controlled Substance Management
17. Safety in the Veterinary Practice
18. Calculations and Conversions

Abbreviations
Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323570404
eBook ISBN:
9780323570428
eBook ISBN:
9780323570411
eBook ISBN:
9780323570435

About the Author

Heather Prendergast

Affiliations and Expertise

Certified Practice Manager, Jornada Veterinary Clinic, Las Cruces, New Mexico

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.