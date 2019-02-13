Front Office Management for the Veterinary Team
3rd Edition
Description
Learn to navigate the day-to-day skills you need to be a valuable member of the veterinary office team! Front Office Management for the Veterinary Team, 3rd Edition covers veterinary office duties ranging from: scheduling appointments to billing and accounting, managing inventory and medical records, marketing, using outside diagnostic laboratory services, and communicating effectively and compassionately with clients. This edition includes two all-new chapters on strategic planning and leadership, updated coverage of office procedures, veterinary ethics, and technology. In addition, this complete guide to veterinary practice management features step-by-step instructions, making it easier for you to master vital front office tasks!
Key Features
- UPDATED! Chapters include the most current information on team leadership, veterinary ethics and legal issues, human resources, and finance management.
- UPDATED! Coverage of technology and procedures includes new computer screen shots and new photos.
- Comprehensive coverage of front office skills includes telephone skills, appointment scheduling, admitting and discharging patients, and communicating with clients.
- Review questions and suggested activities reinforce important concepts presented in each chapter.
- Coverage of clinical assisting ranges from examinations and history taking for patients to kennels and boarding procedures, as well as radiology and laboratory procedures.
- Veterinary Ethics and Legal Issues chapter helps you protect the practice, and run an office based on ethical principles.
- An Evolve companion website lets you practice front office tasks with exercises in bookkeeping/accounts receivable, appointment management, and charting.
- Downloadable working forms offer practice in completing sample checks, laboratory forms, and incident reports.
- Information on electronic banking and tax forms ensures that you adhere to the latest financial guidelines.
- Information on security in office communication covers the most current methods of safe, electronic communication.
- Practice Point boxes highlight practical information to remember while on the job.
- Veterinary Hospital Managers Association (VHMA) Critical Competencies are highlighted in each chapter.
Table of Contents
Section I: Veterinary Practice Team and Development
1. Veterinary Health Care Team Members
2. The Leadership Team
3. The Receptionist Team
4. The Veterinary Technician Team
5. Human Resources
6. Veterinary Ethics and Legal Issues
7. Compassion Fatigue, Burnout and Suicide Awareness
8. Professional Development
9. Strategic Planning
Section II: Veterinary Operations
10. Marketing Management
11. Financial Management
12. Client Leadership
13. Appointment Management
14. Medical Records Management
15. Inventory Management
16. Controlled Substance Management
17. Safety in the Veterinary Practice
18. Calculations and Conversions
Abbreviations
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 13th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323570404
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323570428
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323570411
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323570435
About the Author
Heather Prendergast
Affiliations and Expertise
Certified Practice Manager, Jornada Veterinary Clinic, Las Cruces, New Mexico