Front Office Management for the Veterinary Team

Part I: Veterinary Practice as a Business

1. Veterinary Health Care Team Members

2. The Receptionist Team

3. Team Leadership (adds NEW information on leadership, empowerment and delegation, communication strategies, and conflict management)

4. Veterinary Ethics and Legal Issues

5. Human Resources (adds NEW information on hiring, employee manuals, job descriptions, code of conduct, payroll, and termination)

6. Stress, Burnout and Compassion Fatigue

7. Practice Design

8. Technology in the Office

9. Outside Diagnostic Laboratory Services

10. Marketing (adds NEW information on social media, e-newsletters, blogs, iPhone search, apps, and marketing programs)

Part II: Client Communications

11. Client Communication and Customer Service

12. Interacting with a Grieving Client

Part III: Veterinary Practice Systems

13. Appointment Management Systems

14. Medical Records Management

15. Inventory Management (adds NEW information on Paretos theory, lead time, turnover rate, reorder quantity, bulk purchase, and benchmarks)

16. Controlled Substances

17. Logs

18. Accounts Receivable

19. Pet Health Insurance and Wellness Programs UPDATED!

20. Finance Management (adds NEW information on service pricing, Bayer veterinary care usage study, and discounting)

21. Safety in the Veterinary Practice

22. Security

Part IV: Clinical Assisting in the Veterinary Practice

23. Clinical Assisting

24. Calculations and Conversions

25. Professional Development