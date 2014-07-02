Front Office Management for the Veterinary Team
2nd Edition
Description
A complete guide to veterinary office management, Front Office Management for the Veterinary Team, 2nd Edition focuses on the day-to-day front office skills you need to become a valuable member of the veterinary team. It covers duties ranging from scheduling appointments to billing and accounting, managing inventory and medical records, marketing, using outside diagnostic laboratory services, and communicating effectively and compassionately with clients. This edition includes an updated chapter on pet health insurance and wellness programs as well as updated coverage of office procedures and technology. Step-by-step instructions simplify essential front office tasks!
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of front office skills includes telephone skills, appointment scheduling, admitting and discharging patients, and communicating with clients.
- Coverage of clinical assisting ranges from examinations and history taking for patients to kennels and boarding procedures, as well as radiology and laboratory procedures.
- Veterinary Ethics and Legal Issues chapter helps you protect the practice, and run an office based on ethical principles.
- An Evolve companion website lets you practice front office tasks with exercises in bookkeeping/accounts receivable, appointment management, and charting.
- Downloadable working forms offer practice in completing sample checks, laboratory forms, and incident reports.
- Review questions and suggested activities reinforce important concepts presented in each chapter.
- Information on electronic banking and tax forms ensures that you adhere to the latest financial guidelines.
- Information on security in office communication covers the most current methods of safe, electronic communication.
- Practice Point boxes highlight practical information to remember while on the job.
Table of Contents
Part I: Veterinary Practice as a Business
1. Veterinary Health Care Team Members
2. The Receptionist Team
3. Team Leadership (adds NEW information on leadership, empowerment and delegation, communication strategies, and conflict management)
4. Veterinary Ethics and Legal Issues
5. Human Resources (adds NEW information on hiring, employee manuals, job descriptions, code of conduct, payroll, and termination)
6. Stress, Burnout and Compassion Fatigue
7. Practice Design
8. Technology in the Office
9. Outside Diagnostic Laboratory Services
10. Marketing (adds NEW information on social media, e-newsletters, blogs, iPhone search, apps, and marketing programs)
Part II: Client Communications
11. Client Communication and Customer Service
12. Interacting with a Grieving Client
Part III: Veterinary Practice Systems
13. Appointment Management Systems
14. Medical Records Management
15. Inventory Management (adds NEW information on Paretos theory, lead time, turnover rate, reorder quantity, bulk purchase, and benchmarks)
16. Controlled Substances
17. Logs
18. Accounts Receivable
19. Pet Health Insurance and Wellness Programs UPDATED!
20. Finance Management (adds NEW information on service pricing, Bayer veterinary care usage study, and discounting)
21. Safety in the Veterinary Practice
22. Security
Part IV: Clinical Assisting in the Veterinary Practice
23. Clinical Assisting
24. Calculations and Conversions
25. Professional Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 2nd July 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323265508
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291514
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323261852
About the Author
Heather Prendergast
Affiliations and Expertise
Certified Practice Manager, Jornada Veterinary Clinic, Las Cruces, New Mexico