Front-Line Librarianship

By Popular Demand: Various Genres and Tastes • Mystery Madness: Understanding the Demand for Crime Fiction in Libraries • Reaching the Outer Limits: Science Fiction in the Library • Life Enjoyed: The Appeal of Biography Collections • Blankets will not protect you! An overview of Horror fiction • Making the Penguins Fly: Classics Collections in Public Libraries • Travel collections: Off the shelf, on the road • Reading in season: How the yearly cycle affects your choice of books • First love, printed and bound Social Studies • Circulation counter service in public and academic libraries: Dealing face-to-face with patrons • Keeping Up Appearances: Looking like a librarian in an age of paranoia • Moonlight Sonata: Librarians discuss their work after work • Life at the Cellular Level: Dealing with wireless communications in libraries • Alternative librarianship: Voices from the field • What care ye for raiment? Dress codes and styles in our libraries • Manual matters: Developing successful guidelines and losing precious boredom • What goes down: Library experiences of the urban poor • Keynoting: An honest overview • Who’s next door? Living with your library’s neighbours • Worldwide weeding: When books no longer furnish a room • For your eyes only: Love and disorder in domestic libraries • Surviving hard times: How libraries can deal with recessions • Quote us freely: British librarians speak out about recent cutbacks Visiting the Library: People and Programs • Serving the solitary: Librarians demonstrate ‘in-reach’ • Here’s looking at you, kid: What special visitors want when they tour your library • Feeling the warmth: Global warming and its effects on library operations • Abroad in your library: What tourists want, what they get • "It’s Not Just the Books!" Wheelchair patrons speak out • What’s cooking at your library: A special event • Cat care programs in public libraries: Providing essential information to owners • Discover your Inner Elf: Christmas programs for public libraries • Boo! Halloween in our libraries • November memories: Librarians and patrons observe Remembrance Day • Gone astray: An exploration of library lost-and-founds • Confessions of a library Santa • Thanks for your recommendations: Front-line readers’ advisory services • Gold, frankincense, and murder mysteries: Developing a corporate gift-giving program Senior Moments

• Leisure reading for seniors: Sorting out tastes and topics

• Finance, felines, and figuring it all out: Utilitarian reading for seniors

• Seniors: What they want and what they get in Canada’s public libraries

• It’s never too late to Tolstoy: Reading clubs for seniors

• ‘Tis the season: Christmas programs for seniors

V. Library Technicians

• File under Tango: Lifelong learning for library technicians

• Just What Is ... A library technician? A look at current library technician training

VI. For the Record

• Records management for office managers: A special librarian’s Clip ’N Share

• CIA for beginners: Records management training for library technicians

• Paper crazy no more: Records management for library chaos junkies

• In retrospect: Developing a library history file at your public library

VII. Rare Books and Other Rubbish

• One for the books: Lectures on collecting from coast to coast

• Gold in the garbage: Making the most from the treasure in your trash

• Edition, printing, state: Serving book collectors at your public library

VIII. English Hours

• Here Be dragons: Continuing education in library history

• Spirited business: Styles of bookselling in Piccadilly

• Under the bridge with Margaret and Charles: Browsing at London’s Waterloo Book Fair

• A librarian’s London: Visiting the city of readers

• Finding Mr. Perfect: WH Smith in Paddington

• Visiting Oxford: Lifelong memories from one day on the move

IX. Corporate concerns

• Maintaining IT security on the road

• E-pest alert

• The info-thief

Index