Frommer's Radiology for the Dental Professional

Develop your imaging skills with Radiology for the Dental Professional, 10th Edition. With a wealth of features that underscore practical application, you will not only learn the proper step-by-step techniques for safe and effective dental imaging, but you’ll also learn how to evaluate and, if applicable, interpret the images. This full-color 10th Edition boasts new content on digital imaging, expanded information on radiation safety and infection control, plus updated new photos of the latest techniques and technology. New chapter summaries and review questions further reinforce your understanding and application skills, and feature boxes help you troubleshoot and prevent common errors. Overall, it’s the ideal radiology introduction for anyone pursuing a successful career in the dental professions!
- Approachable writing style simplifies complex concepts for easier reading and comprehension.
- Step-by-step illustrated procedure boxes detail key skills and competencies.
- Common Errors features explain mistakes and provide strategies to prevent or resolve them.
- Advantages/Disadvantages boxes summarize the pros and cons of each radiographic technique.
- Key terms are listed on the chapter opening page, highlighted in text, and defined in back-of-book glossary.
Table of Contents
1. The History of Ionizing Radiation and Basic Principles of X-Ray Generation
2. The Dental X-Ray Machine
3. Image Formation
4. Image Receptors
5. Biologic Effects of Radiation
6. Patient Protection
7. Operator Protection
8. Infection Control in Dental Radiography
9. Intraoral Radiographic Technique: The Paralleling Method
10. Accessory Radiographic Techniques: Bisecting Technique and Occlusal Projections
11. Film Processing Techniques
12. Panoramic Radiography
13. Extraoral Techniques
14. Radiography of the Temporomandibular Joint
15. Digital Imaging
16. Advanced Imaging Systems
17. Quality Assurance
18. Patient Management and Special Problems
19. Film Mounting and Radiographic Anatomy
20. Principles of Radiographic Interpretation
21. Caries and Periodontal Disease
22. Pulpal and Periapical Lesions
23. Developmental Disturbances of Teeth and Bone
24. Bone and Other Lesions
25. Legal Considerations
Appendix: Common Error Summaries
Glossary
Index
Jeanine Stabulas-Savage
Assistant Clinical Professor Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology, Radiology, & Medicine Division of Radiology New York University College of Dentistry New York, NY