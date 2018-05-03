Frommer's Radiology for the Dental Professional - Text and Study Guide Package - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323570282

Frommer's Radiology for the Dental Professional - Text and Study Guide Package

10th Edition

Authors: Jeanine Stabulas-Savage
Paperback ISBN: 9780323570282
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 3rd May 2018
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323570282

About the Author

Jeanine Stabulas-Savage

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Clinical Professor Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology, Radiology, & Medicine Division of Radiology New York University College of Dentistry New York, NY

