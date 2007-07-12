From Zeolites to Porous MOF Materials - the 40th Anniversary of International Zeolite Conference, 2 Vol Set, Volume 170
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 15th International Zeolite Conference, Beijing, P. R. China, 12-17th August 2007
Description
The Proceedings of the 15th International Zeolite Conference contain 291 full papers, including the full papers of 5 plenary lecture, 12 keynote lectures, and 4 invited lectures at the R. M. Barrer Symposium. The topics of these full papers include synthesis, modifications, structures, characterization, adsorption, separation and diffusion, catalysis, host-guest chemistry and advanced materials, industrial applications, theory and modeling, mesostructured materials, MOF materials, and natural zeolites. The other 271 full papers were selected from the about 1000 contributions submitted to the 15th IZC.
Key Features
- Most recent research results in zeolite science
- Full indexes
- Wide coverage of zeolite science and technology
Readership
Academic researchers and manufacturers
Table of Contents
PART A PLENARY LECTURES R. M. BARRER SYMPOSIUM SYNTHESIS MODIFICATION STRUCTURES CHARACTERIZATION ADSORPTION, SEPARATION AND DIFFUSION PART B CATALYSIS HOST-GUEST CHEMISTRY AND ADVANCED MATERIALS INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS THEORY AND MODELING MESOSTRUCTURED MATERIALS MOF MATERIALS NATURAL ZEOLITES AUTHOR INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 12th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530684
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080548852
About the Editor
Ruren Xu
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Chemistry, Jilin University, Changchun, China