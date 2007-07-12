From Zeolites to Porous MOF Materials - the 40th Anniversary of International Zeolite Conference, 2 Vol Set - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444530684, 9780080548852

From Zeolites to Porous MOF Materials - the 40th Anniversary of International Zeolite Conference, 2 Vol Set, Volume 170

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 15th International Zeolite Conference, Beijing, P. R. China, 12-17th August 2007

Editors: Ruren Xu Jiesheng Chen Zi Gao Wenfu Yan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444530684
eBook ISBN: 9780080548852
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th July 2007
Page Count: 2240
The Proceedings of the 15th International Zeolite Conference contain 291 full papers, including the full papers of 5 plenary lecture, 12 keynote lectures, and 4 invited lectures at the R. M. Barrer Symposium. The topics of these full papers include synthesis, modifications, structures, characterization, adsorption, separation and diffusion, catalysis, host-guest chemistry and advanced materials, industrial applications, theory and modeling, mesostructured materials, MOF materials, and natural zeolites. The other 271 full papers were selected from the about 1000 contributions submitted to the 15th IZC.

  • Most recent research results in zeolite science
  • Full indexes
  • Wide coverage of zeolite science and technology

Academic researchers and manufacturers

PART A PLENARY LECTURES R. M. BARRER SYMPOSIUM SYNTHESIS MODIFICATION STRUCTURES CHARACTERIZATION ADSORPTION, SEPARATION AND DIFFUSION PART B CATALYSIS HOST-GUEST CHEMISTRY AND ADVANCED MATERIALS INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS THEORY AND MODELING MESOSTRUCTURED MATERIALS MOF MATERIALS NATURAL ZEOLITES AUTHOR INDEX

Ruren Xu

College of Chemistry, Jilin University, Changchun, China

Jiesheng Chen

Zi Gao

Wenfu Yan

