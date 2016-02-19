From Telecommunications to Electronic Services - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780880631037, 9781483161358

From Telecommunications to Electronic Services

1st Edition

A Global Spectrum of Definitions, Boundary Lines, and Structures

Authors: Robert R. Bruce Jeffrey P. Cunard Mark D. Director
eBook ISBN: 9781483161358
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 616
Description

Report of the Study of Telecommunications Structures: From Telecommunications to Electronic Services: A Global Spectrum of Definitions, Boundary Lines, and Structures focuses on the advancements in the processes, methodologies, and regulations involved in telecommunications and electronic services.

The book first elaborates on common themes and a comparative analysis, including a comparative assessment of definitional and boundary line issues; varying national approaches to the structures of the telecommunications industry; and "engines" for change, institutional mechanisms, and economic pressures. The manuscript then examines international policy issues and institutional perspective of international issues. Topics cover agreements for information and financial service-oriented networks; enhanced service interconnection; impact of international satellite services on national tariff and service policies; and spillover of changes in domestic policy to the international arena.

The publication takes a look at the growth of telecommunications and electronic services in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and Canada. Discussions focus on the British approach to service definitions and categories; definitional issues raised by the telecommunications business law; reconciling competitive goals with advanced service capabilities; jurisdictional boundaries in Canadian telecommunications; and domestic satellite policies.

The text is a valuable source of data for telecommunications and electronic services experts wanting to explore the progress in telecommunications and electronic services.

Table of Contents


Chapter I Summary

Chapter II Synthesis

Chapter III United States

Chapter IV Canada

Chapter V Japan

Chapter VI United Kingdom

Chapter VII Finland

Chapter VIII France

Chapter IX Federal Republic of Germany

About the Authors

Details

No. of pages:
616
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483161358

About the Author

Robert R. Bruce

Jeffrey P. Cunard

Mark D. Director

