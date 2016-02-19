Report of the Study of Telecommunications Structures: From Telecommunications to Electronic Services: A Global Spectrum of Definitions, Boundary Lines, and Structures focuses on the advancements in the processes, methodologies, and regulations involved in telecommunications and electronic services.

The book first elaborates on common themes and a comparative analysis, including a comparative assessment of definitional and boundary line issues; varying national approaches to the structures of the telecommunications industry; and "engines" for change, institutional mechanisms, and economic pressures. The manuscript then examines international policy issues and institutional perspective of international issues. Topics cover agreements for information and financial service-oriented networks; enhanced service interconnection; impact of international satellite services on national tariff and service policies; and spillover of changes in domestic policy to the international arena.

The publication takes a look at the growth of telecommunications and electronic services in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and Canada. Discussions focus on the British approach to service definitions and categories; definitional issues raised by the telecommunications business law; reconciling competitive goals with advanced service capabilities; jurisdictional boundaries in Canadian telecommunications; and domestic satellite policies.

The text is a valuable source of data for telecommunications and electronic services experts wanting to explore the progress in telecommunications and electronic services.