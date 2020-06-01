From Structure to Clinical Development: Allosteric Modulation of G Protein-Coupled Receptors, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Targeting muscarinic M1 receptor in neurodegenration
Sophie Bradley
2. Photo‐switchable allosteric ligands
Cyril Goudet
3. Computational approaches for the design of mGlu receptor allosteric modulators
Gary Tresadern
4. Allosteric modulation of GLP‐1 receptor in metabolic disorders
Francis Willard
5. Group II mGluR roles in the nervous system and their roles in addiction
David Lovinger
6. RAMPs as allosteric modulators of Class B GPCRs
Augen A. Pioszak
7. Structure‐based discovery and development of mGlu5 NAMs
Kirstie Bennett
8. Allosteric modulation of taste receptors
Guy Servant
9. Structure‐based identification of adenosine A1 receptor allosteric modulators
Lauren Therese May
10. Allosteric modulation of muscarinic receptors in addiction
Andrew J. Lawrence
11. Mechanisms of allosteric modulation of GABAB receptors
Julie Kniazeff
Description
The Advances in Pharmacology series, presents a variety of chapters from the best authors in the field.
Key Features
- Includes the authority and expertise of leading contributors in pharmacology
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Pharmacology series
Readership
Investigators in neuroscience, pharmacology, neurology, psychiatry, medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128201879
About the Serial Volume Editors
Christopher Langmead Serial Volume Editor
Christopher Langmead is at Monash University, Vic, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Monash University, Vic, Australia