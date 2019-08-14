From Smart Grid to Internet of Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128197103

From Smart Grid to Internet of Energy

1st Edition

Authors: Ersan Kabalci Yasin Kabalci
Paperback ISBN: 9780128197103
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th August 2019
Page Count: 374
Description

From Smart Grid to Internet of Energy covers novel and emerging metering and monitoring technologies, communication systems, and technologies in smart grid areas to present a valuable reference for readers from various engineering backgrounds. Considering relevant topics on the essentials of smart grids and emerging wireless communication systems, such as IEEE 802.15.4 based novel technologies, cognitive radio networks and Internet of Energy, this book offers a discussion on the emerging trends and research direction for communication technologies. The book includes research concepts and visualization of smart grids and related communication technologies, making it a useful book for practicing network engineers.

Key Features

  • Includes global case studies and examples of communications systems integrated with smart grids
  • Presents literature surveys for a wide variety of smart grids, wired and wireless communication technologies, big data, privacy and security
  • Covers all aspects of IoE systems and discusses the differences between IoE and Smart Grids

Readership

Electrical Engineering Specialists, Smart Grid Specialists, Researchers on Electrical, Computer, and Electronics Engineering, Communication Engineers, Computer Engineers, PhD and M.Sc. students in these areas

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Smart Grid
2. Smart Metering and Smart Monitoring Systems
3. Smart Grid Network Architectures
4. Wired Communication Technologies in Smart Grids
5. Emerging Wireless Communication Technologies for Smart Grid Applications
6. Cognitive Radio Based Smart Grid Communications
7. Internet of Things for Smart Grid Applications
8. Big Data, Privacy and Security in Smart Grids
9. Roadmap from Smart Grid to Internet of Energy Concept

Details

No. of pages:
374
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128197103

About the Author

Ersan Kabalci

Professor Ersan Kabalcı, Ph.D., Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University, Nevsehir-Turkey. Research interests: Inverters and converters, Renewable energy sources, Fuzzy Logic and ANN Applications, Smart Grid, Microgrid, Distributed Generation, Power line communication, Electric machines and Drives, Real time modeling.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Nevsehir Hacı Bektas Veli University, Nevsehir, Turkey

Yasin Kabalci

Associate Professor Yasin Kabalcı, Ph.D., Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University, Nigde-Turkey. Research interests: Power line communications, Wireless Communications, 5G and beyond, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart grid, Internet of Energy, Remote monitoring of renewable energy sources.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Nigde Omer Halisdemir University, Nigde, Turkey

