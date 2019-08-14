From Smart Grid to Internet of Energy
1st Edition
Description
From Smart Grid to Internet of Energy covers novel and emerging metering and monitoring technologies, communication systems, and technologies in smart grid areas to present a valuable reference for readers from various engineering backgrounds. Considering relevant topics on the essentials of smart grids and emerging wireless communication systems, such as IEEE 802.15.4 based novel technologies, cognitive radio networks and Internet of Energy, this book offers a discussion on the emerging trends and research direction for communication technologies. The book includes research concepts and visualization of smart grids and related communication technologies, making it a useful book for practicing network engineers.
Key Features
- Includes global case studies and examples of communications systems integrated with smart grids
- Presents literature surveys for a wide variety of smart grids, wired and wireless communication technologies, big data, privacy and security
- Covers all aspects of IoE systems and discusses the differences between IoE and Smart Grids
Readership
Electrical Engineering Specialists, Smart Grid Specialists, Researchers on Electrical, Computer, and Electronics Engineering, Communication Engineers, Computer Engineers, PhD and M.Sc. students in these areas
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Smart Grid
2. Smart Metering and Smart Monitoring Systems
3. Smart Grid Network Architectures
4. Wired Communication Technologies in Smart Grids
5. Emerging Wireless Communication Technologies for Smart Grid Applications
6. Cognitive Radio Based Smart Grid Communications
7. Internet of Things for Smart Grid Applications
8. Big Data, Privacy and Security in Smart Grids
9. Roadmap from Smart Grid to Internet of Energy Concept
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 14th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128197103
About the Author
Ersan Kabalci
Professor Ersan Kabalcı, Ph.D., Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University, Nevsehir-Turkey. Research interests: Inverters and converters, Renewable energy sources, Fuzzy Logic and ANN Applications, Smart Grid, Microgrid, Distributed Generation, Power line communication, Electric machines and Drives, Real time modeling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Nevsehir Hacı Bektas Veli University, Nevsehir, Turkey
Yasin Kabalci
Associate Professor Yasin Kabalcı, Ph.D., Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University, Nigde-Turkey. Research interests: Power line communications, Wireless Communications, 5G and beyond, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart grid, Internet of Energy, Remote monitoring of renewable energy sources.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Nigde Omer Halisdemir University, Nigde, Turkey