From Residency to Retirement: Building a Successful Career in Thoracic Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 21-3
1st Edition
Authors: Sean Grondin F. G. Pearson
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711901
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th July 2011
Page Count: 144
Description
This is the first practice management issue ever published in Thoracic Surgery Clinics. The purpose of the issue is to help thoracic surgeons with the day-to-day concerns involved in managing a surgical practice, including setting up and building a practice; billing, coding, and credentialing; administrative responsibilities; and retirement planning.
About the Authors
Sean Grondin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Foothills Medical Center Calgary, Alberta, Canada
F. G. Pearson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Thoracic Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine, Senior Surgeon, Division of Thoracic Surgery, The Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
