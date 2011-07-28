From Residency to Retirement: Building a Successful Career in Thoracic Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711901

From Residency to Retirement: Building a Successful Career in Thoracic Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 21-3

1st Edition

Authors: Sean Grondin F. G. Pearson
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711901
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th July 2011
Page Count: 144
Description

This is the first practice management issue ever published in Thoracic Surgery Clinics.  The purpose of the issue is to help thoracic surgeons with the day-to-day concerns involved in managing a surgical practice, including setting up and building a practice; billing, coding, and credentialing; administrative responsibilities; and retirement planning.

Details

About the Authors

Sean Grondin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Foothills Medical Center Calgary, Alberta, Canada

F. G. Pearson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Thoracic Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine, Senior Surgeon, Division of Thoracic Surgery, The Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

