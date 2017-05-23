From Pinch Methodology to Pinch-Exergy Integration of Flexible Systems
1st Edition
Description
Current changes to the energy market, as well as an ambition to achieve decarbonation and highly energy efficient systems, will lead to a fundamental change in the way in which energy systems are designed and managed. In particular, the growth of renewable and renewed energy will introduce a level of design and management complexity with a greater need for efficient energy storage.
Beginning with the earliest methodologies (pinch), this book explores the methodology and tools necessary for the design of flexible energy efficient systems. In addition to studying the related literature, the author details original developments where exergy consumption is introduced as an objective function to minimize in mathematical programming models for both continuous and batch processes.
Most of these developments were made in the Center for Energy Efficiency of Systems at Mines ParisTech and reported in PhD dissertations and published articles. The whole methodology is implemented in the open source CERES platform.
Key Features
- The latest methodology developments
- A pragmatic engineering approach leading to realistic and feasible solutions
- Comprehensive case studies
Readership
Engineering schools, research laboratories
Table of Contents
- Energy Integration of Continuous
Processes: From Pinch Analysis to Hybrid Exergy/Pinch Analysis.
2. Variable and Batch Processes Energy Integration Techniques: Energy Storage Optimal Design and Integration.
3. Exergy-based Methodology for Cycle Architecture and Working Fluid Selection: Application to Heat Pumps.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 23rd May 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017968
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481949
About the Author
Assaad Zoughaib
Assaad Zoughaib is Professor at Mines ParisTech in France, and leader of the Thermodynamics of Systems research group. His research focuses on systemic methodologies for the energy efficiency of systems and the development of innovative high efficiency energy conversion systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assaad Zoughaib, Mines ParisTech, France