From Pinch Methodology to Pinch-Exergy Integration of Flexible Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785481949, 9780081017968

From Pinch Methodology to Pinch-Exergy Integration of Flexible Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Assaad Zoughaib
eBook ISBN: 9780081017968
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785481949
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd May 2017
Page Count: 142
Description

Current changes to the energy market, as well as an ambition to achieve decarbonation and highly energy efficient systems, will lead to a fundamental change in the way in which energy systems are designed and managed. In particular, the growth of renewable and renewed energy will introduce a level of design and management complexity with a greater need for efficient energy storage.

Beginning with the earliest methodologies (pinch), this book explores the methodology and tools necessary for the design of flexible energy efficient systems. In addition to studying the related literature, the author details original developments where exergy consumption is introduced as an objective function to minimize in mathematical programming models for both continuous and batch processes.

Most of these developments were made in the Center for Energy Efficiency of Systems at Mines ParisTech and reported in PhD dissertations and published articles. The whole methodology is implemented in the open source CERES platform.

Key Features

  • The latest methodology developments
  • A pragmatic engineering approach leading to realistic and feasible solutions
  • Comprehensive case studies

Readership

Engineering schools, research laboratories

Table of Contents

  1. Energy Integration of Continuous  Processes: From Pinch Analysis to Hybrid Exergy/Pinch Analysis.
    2. Variable and Batch Processes Energy  Integration Techniques: Energy Storage Optimal Design and Integration.
    3. Exergy-based Methodology for Cycle Architecture and Working Fluid Selection: Application to Heat Pumps.

Details

No. of pages:
142
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081017968
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785481949

About the Author

Assaad Zoughaib

Assaad Zoughaib is Professor at Mines ParisTech in France, and leader of the Thermodynamics of Systems research group. His research focuses on systemic methodologies for the energy efficiency of systems and the development of innovative high efficiency energy conversion systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assaad Zoughaib, Mines ParisTech, France

